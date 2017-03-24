Hood men's lacrosse hoping best start in history leads to success in conference play

Prior to this season, Hood had completed the non-conference portion of its schedule with a winning record only three times, going 6-4 in 2010, 5-4 in 2011, and 4-3 in 2016.

The Blazers are currently enjoying their best start in program history, forging a 6-2 record before they open their Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth schedule at Messiah on Wednesday. That mark has validated coach Brad Barber’s hope in the preseason that the current squad had the potential to be special.

“At this time last year, we were sitting at 4-3,” he said Friday morning. “The energy, the excitement, the attitude continues to improve each year that we have our players, and I can’t be more proud of them. They’ve put in a lot of great work, and the coaching staff has been fantastic. We’re going to continue to work and see if we can compete to get into the conference tournament for the first time ever. That’s our goal. We want to get into the conference tournament this year. We only won once last year, but we’re a totally different team. We’re going to close the gap, we’re going to win some games, and we’re really looking forward to this start on Wednesday.”

Barber would not describe the team’s success as surprising because the players are an ambitious group.

“We’ve got a bunch of go-getters, blue-collar, hard-nosed guys,” he said. “So for me to say surprised, I wouldn’t say surprised. I’m happy with the start because I know the hard work of these guys. I’ve seen it every day. So it was just a matter of time for things to fall in place. I didn’t know what that timeline was, and I wasn’t sure when it was going to happen. But when you see kids getting extra reps in practice, stopping by the office to grab the ball bucket, in the weight room, that kind of stuff is what’s going to propel a program to the next level.”

Hood’s first test in the league will take place on Wednesday when Messiah visits Thomas Athletic Field in Frederick. The Falcons are only 2-3, but they defeated Goucher, which routed the Blazers.

But Barber said morale is high thanks to a current six-game winning streak for Hood.

“That’s everything,” he said. “Momentum is everything in this game, and building our guys’ confidence is something they’ve done a great job of doing. Executing in games and playing within our system, they’re scoring goals and holding teams to low numbers. We hope that this trend continues going into the conference. Like I said, this is our toughest slate ahead. Messiah is a very good team. … We’re looking forward to stepping up to the plate and playing them. In years past, we weren’t of the same caliber. I think we can compete with a lot of these teams in our conference now.”