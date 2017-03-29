Towson lacrosse has decision to make at goalie after uneven performance

Josh Miller has started in the net for all seven of Towson’s games thus far. Whether he opens there on Saturday when the No. 15 Tigers (4-3) visit Drexel (3-5) is uncertain.

The junior goalkeeper ranks 10th in Division I with a 7.91 goals-against average and 35th with a .509 save percentage, but he was pulled Saturday against No. 6 Denver after allowing nine goals while making six saves in the first three quarters. Senior Matt Hoy replaced Miller at the start of the final period and gave up three goals while stopping two shots, but it was Miller who was credited with the loss in the 12-11 decision.

Asked if Miller would start against the Dragons in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both sides, coach Shawn Nadelen replied: “We’re not sure. He’s had some good outings. I just didn’t think he was on it in that game. Look, Denver shot the ball well, there’s no doubt about that. We didn’t do a good job of challenging their shooters. I didn’t think Josh was as sharp as I’ve seen him be, and I just felt like we needed a change, and I felt like maybe getting Hoy in there would give us a little bit of a spark."

Nadelen refused to label this week’s series of practice as an “open competition” because Miller and Hoy have been vying for the starting job every week. But he acknowledged that he felt something was missing from both players last week.

“It’s that fight in practice of making the saves and being a good leader of the defense and being engaged, and both Josh and Matt last week were a little lackluster, to be honest with you, in that,” Nadelen said. “So there were some doubts from us as a staff going into that game with it. So that kind of transferred unfortunately into that game, but obviously, we’ve discussed with those guys individually, and we expect them to respond in a positive way for the team.”

Performance in practice will determine which player emerges as the starter, but Nadelen said he is more than comfortable going with either Miller or Hoy against Drexel.

“If Josh continues to earn it and solidifies himself as the starter this week, great. If Matt ends up rising to the occasion and overcomes Josh, great,” Nadelen said. “Either way, we’re going to go with the guy that we feel most confident in.”