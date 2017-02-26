Furman at Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse: Three things to watch

Mount St. Mary’s has won both meetings with Furman, a 7-6 decision on March 7, 2015 and a 10-8 outcome on March 5, 2016. Both teams, however, are searching for their first victory of the 2017 campaign.

The Paladins (0-4) were edged, 9-8, by Sacred Heart a week ago. The offense has averaged just 7.3 goals thus far, but the unit has been sparked by a pair of midfielders in William Holcomb and Lou Yovino. Holcomb, a sophomore, leads the team in goals with seven, while Yovino, a freshman, has added six goals and one assist.

The Mountaineers (0-3) wilted in the fourth quarter of an eventual 10-7 setback against No. 14 Richmond on Tuesday. Although he was pulled at halftime of that game, junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller is expected to make his fourth consecutive start instead of freshman Cameron Carpenter, who replaced Vierheller in the second half. Vierheller has struggled, accruing a 14.00 goals-against average and a .397 save percentage.

Here are a few factors that could play a role in the outcome at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg on Sunday at noon.

1) Man-up offense. As poor as Furman’s offense has been, Mount St. Mary’s has been even worse, averaging only 5.7 goals. The unit could help itself by pouncing on extra-man opportunities. The man-up offense has whiffed on all six chances so far, and Mountaineers coach Tom Gravante knows how crucial those opportunities can be in reviving that group.

“That’s like foul shots in a basketball game,” he said, using one of his favorite analogies. “You’ve got to hit those. In a worst-case scenario, you don’t, but you get the ball back.”

2) Faceoffs. Mount St. Mary’s ranks 64th out of 69 Division I teams in draws after winning just 28.8 percent (19 of 66). And the team could be forced to play a third straight game without sophomore Shawn Milione, who tweaked a hamstring during practice last week. Freshman Shawn Raum has claimed only 30.2 percent (13 of 43) of his faceoffs with three ground balls, but Gravante said the players on the wings must help out Raum by fighting for loose balls.

“We know that if Shawn can put the ball on the deck and we can at least fight for a 50-50 ground ball, then we’ll have a shot,” Gravante said. “We just don’t want [the opposing faceoff specialist] to get free and start a transition. If they pull the ball backward toward their defensive end, we’re OK with that as long as we don’t give up a transition goal.”

3) Clears. A familiar vulnerability has reared its ugly head again for Mount St. Mary’s, which is tied for 63rd in the country in clears at 80.0 percent (48 of 60). One failed clear encapsulated the team’s frustration when Carpenter made a stop in the fourth quarter and sent an outlet pass to a midfielder, who failed to catch the ball.

“We were 15-for-20 on Tuesday against Richmond, and we need to be perfect,” Gravante said. “We just can’t blow clears. … So we will continue to focus on that. We may see a 10-man ride from Furman. We were certain that we were going to see one from Richmond, and we were ready for that. But it’s got to be a one-and-done on that end of the field. When there’s a shot and a save or a turnover, we have to clear the ball. So we’ll continue to work on that poise and execute the things we do to get out of our end of the field.”