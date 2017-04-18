Frostburg State men's lacrosse faces Mary Washington in first round of CAC tournament

Frostburg State, Christopher Newport and Mary Washington each finished with identical 5-3 record in Capital Athletic Conference play. But Christopher Newport earned the No. 3 seed in the league tournament based on a goal-differential tiebreaker, and Mary Washington took the No. 4 seed thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker from a 9-7 win against the Bobcats on April 12.

While atoning for that loss would seem to make sense as a motivation for Frostburg State (9-6) in Wednesday’s CAC tournament first round game at the Eagles (8-7), coach Tommy Pearce said he has no plans to dangle that carrot before the team.

“In our conference, everybody beats everybody,” he said Tuesday morning. “If you get hung up on revenge, then I think you’re making it a little bit more than what it is. It’s just a tough conference, and every opponent is good, and you’ve got to show up and play every game.”

The Bobcats and Mary Washington have clashed in three of the past four conference tournaments with Frostburg State winning in the 2015 and 2016 playoffs. Pearce said that familiarity should be enough to get a rise out of his players.

“It’s getting to be a big rivalry where we see Mary Washington, and we play each other close, and then it’s another tough game in the conference tournament,” he said. “So I just think that we know that Mary Washington is a good team. We’ve beaten them and lost to them, and we need to show up and play our very best.”

What helps both sides is their regular-season meeting on April 12. Frostburg State failed to protect a 5-2 halftime lead and a 7-5 lead after three quarters, and Pearce said the film from that game should be instructional for the coaches and players.

“A lot of times, when you watch film, you’re trying to decipher things from film such as what your opponent is doing against other teams,” he said. “… You’re trying to find some relatable things. I think now, we’re looking at us against them on film and having our individuals see where maybe they missed some opportunities. So I think the film, when it’s you going against them in a game seven days ago, I think you can get a little bit more from the film, but when you take the field, you have to execute and not turn it over. That’s been a big thing for us, avoiding silly turnovers and making shots count. That has to happen.”