Frostburg State men's lacrosse holding onto two routes to NCAA Division III tournament

Earlier losses to No. 17 Ursinus, Washington College and Ohio Wesleyan might suggest that Frostburg State would be best served to concentrate on winning the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) tournament and capturing the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III tournament rather than seeking an at-large berth via Pool C considerations.

But coach Tommy Pearce pointed out that with victories over No. 15 Cabrini and Franklin and Marshall, the Bobcats’ secondary road to the NCAA postseason is still open.

“I think we have two very quality non-conference wins in Cabrini and Franklin and Marshall,” he said Monday morning. “We obviously would have liked to have one or two more of those other non-conference games, but I think we came out looking pretty tough. So I think when you look at Pool C, you have to win your way in as they say. So I think we have two really good wins, and now we’re in the heart of our conference schedule, and we’re hoping to make it so that Pool C doesn’t control our future. We’re going to play some pretty good teams in our conference. Everybody is kind of beating up everybody this year, and we think we’re right in the thick of things.”

Frostburg State took a step in a positive direction on Saturday by outlasting Christopher Newport, 6-5. Although the Captains (8-3) have a one-game lead in overall record, both teams are 3-1 in the CAC, and the Bobcats now own the head-to-head tiebreaker that could determine seeding and home games in the league tournament.

“Christopher Newport and us have been pretty close as far as where we are at the end of the year in the conference standings,” Pearce said. “I think all of our games have been one- or two-goal games. They’re a great opponent, and that’s a great win. We lost to them last year, so to get a win was great.”

Pearce acknowledged that he and the rest of his coaches are monitoring the rest of the conference where No. 1 and reigning national champion Salisbury (12-0 overall and 5-0 in the league), No. 5 York (12-1, 4-0), Frostburg State, and Christopher Newport round out the top four. The head-to-head tiebreaker with the Captains could mean a No. 3 seed and a semifinal tilt against York rather than Salisbury.

“It starts having an impact on playoff standings and whether or not you get to host a game in the postseason,” Pearce said of securing the tiebreaker against Christopher Newport. “I think with us and Christopher Newport being neck-and-neck over the past couple of years, it has a lot of implications moving forward.”