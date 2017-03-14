Frostburg State lacrosse getting boost on offense from moving Keegan Colegrove to attack

Through the first four games, Frostburg State had labored to average 7.3 goals and had not reached double digits in either game. In the last two games, the offense has averaged 10.5 goals.

One factor in the Bobcats’ sudden output can be traced to coach Tommy Pearce’s decision to shift junior Keegan Colegrove from midfield to attack. The Timonium resident and Dulaney graduate has registered five goals and one assist in two starts at attack, and Pearce said he has been especially valuable in anchoring a young unit that also starts freshman Paul Ruppert (Severna Park) and sophomore Jake Horwath.

“I thought we were going to be able to keep rolling and plug in some guys who had some experience,” Pearce said Monday. “But we really lacked some production early on the offensive end, and I thought part of it was some of the decisions we were making. We also made some personnel adjustments, and one was moving Keegan down to attack, which is his natural position. He had never played midfield until he came to Frostburg.”

Pearce said Colegrove’s ability to carry the ball under duress without turning over the ball has been especially helpful in settling the offense and running its plays.

“Keegan is a guy who can handle the ball under a little bit of pressure,” Pearce said. “When he’s got the ball in his stick, he can carry it and see the field behind the goal, which is maybe a dynamic we haven’t been great at. And I think offensively, we were very midfield-dominant, and our attackmen weren’t dodging. So teams could defend up from our attackmen to compensate for our midfield. So we needed to add another dynamic. We needed to be able to dodge from behind the cage, and we thought Keegan was the answer.”

Colegrove and Horwath (four goals in three starts) have replaced juniors Nick Pontorno (three goals and two assists) and Nate Collins (one goal), who opened the season as starters. Pearce said he is hoping the demotion might serve as motivation for the duo.

“You obviously want to measure production down there by points,” he said. “With Nick and Nate, we let some other guys push them a little bit. They’re still in the mix. If somebody gets a little banged up, they’ll be ready to go. They’re still fighting for minutes in practice every day.”