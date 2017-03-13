Frostburg State men's lacrosse atoned for early losses with Saturday's 11-8 win at No. 9 Cabrini

While Frostburg State’s 10-8 loss at No. 14 Ursinus on Feb. 18 may not have been terribly surprising, a 7-4 setback to Washington College on March 4 in the program’s home opener qualified as stunning.

Those developments made the Bobcats’ 11-8 upset at No. 9 Cabrini on Saturday that much sweeter.

“It was a great win for us,” coach Tommy Pearce said Monday morning. “Going into the season, we had a lot of tough teams on our schedule, and we had obviously lost a couple early. So we were getting the guys to keep plugging along and keep getting better. We’ve got a pretty young group of guys, and we knew that playing these tough teams would pay off sometime during the season. There’s still a long way to go. I think a lot of people are just beating up on each other right now. But hopefully, we can take a lot from this and keep it rolling.”

Frostburg State scored on 39.3 percent of its shots (11-of-28) against the Cavaliers, which was quite a departure from the 14.3 conversion rate (12-of-84) in the two losses. Pearce said the team made a concerted effort in practice to work for higher-percentage chances.

“I think that we really watched a lot of film on ourselves on the offensive end, and we really tried to get the younger guys to figure out the difference between a good shot and a bad shot, particularly really early in possessions,” he said. “I think we were settling for the first shot we saw, a mediocre shot that we would miss and give the opponent’s defense a chance to reorganize over and over again early in possessions. We found that a lot of our goals were coming 40 or 50 seconds into a possession, but a lot of times, we took a mediocre shot early that their goalie saved, and our offense was done. So we really tried to get guys to understand that yeah, maybe those shots went in when they were in high school, but they weren’t going in at this level. So I think that was the big thing on offense.”

As thrilling as Saturday’s victory was, Pearce cautioned that it’s too early to sit back and be content.

“There’s so much of the season left,” he said. “Anytime you can have a quality win, it’s going to help you, but you need more than one. So I think a win over a team as established as Cabrini, which already had a win over [No. 17] Lynchburg, certainly does a lot for you, but there’s a lot of the season left to go. But except for the few teams at the top, everybody’s kind of beaten somebody. Lynchburg has beaten [No. 8] York, we’ve beaten Cabrini, Cabrini has beaten Lynchburg. It just goes around and around, and you’ve got to make sure that you keep plugging away so that you can pick up a couple more by the end of the year. But it means a lot. It also means that one isn’t enough to achieve your goals for you.”