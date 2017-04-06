Freshman Owen Colwell fared well in first career start, could start again for Johns Hopkins lacrosse

Senior defenseman Trevor Koelsch is still considered day-to-day because of an unspecified injury, and he could miss his second consecutive start when No. 11 Johns Hopkins visits No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday night.

If Koelsch – who started the first eight games of the season – can’t suit up, the Blue Jays (6-3 overall and 1-0 in the Big Ten) will likely turn again to freshman Owen Colwell against the Buckeyes (9-2, 0-1).

Colwell earned his first career start in Friday’s 12-6 victory over No. 13 Rutgers, and although his primary assignment, senior attackman Connor Murphy, scored three goals on five shots, Colwell allowed only one goal in the first half while Johns Hopkins built a 7-3 advantage at halftime.

Coach Dave Pietramala said Colwell fared decently in his first extended action.

“I thought Owen did a solid job,” Pietramala said Wednesday. “I think any time you walk away from a game and you don’t notice the defenseman, that’s a positive. If you notice him, he’s either making a lot of plays or he’s creating a lot of issues for your own team. I thought Owen came up with a couple of nice loose balls, I thought he handled the ball very well off the ground and in the clearing game. ... He’s had game experience in man-down [defense], but to start a game and get a full game under his belt was I think hugely important to him and certainly helpful to our group.”

The addition of Colwell meant that the Blue Jays started two freshmen on close defense in him and Jack Rapine. Senior defenseman Nick Fields said he did not notice any anxiety from the rookies.

“When you have two freshmen playing, you’re going to make mistakes; you might be late to a slide,” Fields said. “But one thing that I’m really proud of those two young guys is they played hard. I thought they really played hard, and they played aggressively, and when things did break down, [junior goalkeeper] Brock [Turnbaugh] was there to make a stop.”

Pietramala said he asked Fields and senior short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Carlini to help acclimate Rapine. The coach acknowledged that starting a pair of first-year players against a Scarlet Knights offense that had averaged 12.6 goals and was ranked 10th in Division I was a little unnerving.

“But I don’t have trepidation about his ability,” Pietramala said. “I’m confident in Owen’s ability and his ability to do the things we’re asking him to do. We wouldn’t ask him to do anything he’s not capable of. So I’m very confident and comfortable with Owen’s ability to go out there and do the job.”