Fresh from win at Albany, Maryland men's lacrosse turns attention back to Big Ten play

Wednesday’s 12-11 win at No. 5 Albany has little impact on No. 3 Maryland’s quest for capturing the Big Ten championship and earning an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament. But that outcome will certainly strengthen the Terps’ candidacy for an at-large berth if they lag behind in the conference race.

The game was originally scheduled for March 11, but was postponed because of dangerous weather conditions. In the end, Maryland (8-2) may benefit the most from coach John Tillman’s decision to work with Great Danes coach Scott Marr to find a date to keep the contest on the schedule.

“I felt that going on the road and playing a really good team, there’s a lot of value to that,” Tillman said Thursday. “Obviously, if you look at the numbers they’re puting up with over 16 goals per game and they’re winning a lot of faceoffs and they’re having a lot of success, I just feel like playing those games gets you ready for some other good teams because you’re really getting challenged. I just felt like the whole game, we had to fight and fight and fight, and it forces you to play at a high level where you can’t have breakdowns and you can’t have mistakes and you’ve got to stay on your toes. So it’s a very competitive 60 minutes, and you just can’t simulate that in practice.”

If there is a drawback, the Terps, the only team in the Big Ten with an unblemished league record at 2-0, must now quickly prepare to face No. 11 Rutgers (9-2, 1-1) on the road in a game Sunday night. But Tillman pointed out that the Scarlet Knights have not departed dramatically from their blueprint from a year ago and said that studying Albany will help the team review Rutgers.

“You do have two teams that stylistically are pretty similar, teams that like to run and push the ball,” he said. “That mindset, that kind of style, we felt like we would get ready for Albany, but in certain aspects, it would help us get ready for a team that does get up and down.”

Wednesday’s win was the program’s 800th, pushing Maryland to an elite level where only Johns Hopkins (963 victories) and Syracuse (882) reside. Tillman said having a hand in this accomplishment is meaningful.

“One of the reasons I came here and I think one of the reasons the kids come here is to be part of the tradition at Maryland lacrosse,” he said. “Obviously, it’s one of the greatest lacrosse programs in college lacrosse history. So to get to 800, it’s kind of humbling to be a part of that and knowing how many guys have contributed to that. So for our team to be a part of that is pretty special.”