Five area men's lacrosse players make first cut for Tewaaraton Award

The pool of men’s lacrosse candidates for the Tewaaraton Award was narrowed to 25 on Friday, and five players from area schools are on the list.

No. 5 Maryland is represented by two players in senior attackmen Matt Rambo and Colin Heacock, a Catonsville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate.

No. 8 Johns Hopkins placed two players in that group in senior defenseman Nick Fields and junior midfielder Joel Tinney.

And No. 16 Loyola Maryland has a representative in sophomore attackman Pat Spencer, a Davidsonville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate.

The pool of candidates includes 2016 Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy, a senior attackman at Brown, and two finalists from a year ago in Connor Cannizzaro, a senior attackman at No. 2 Denver, and Ben Reeves, a junior attackman at No. 11 Yale.

No. 1 Syracuse, Denver, No. 3 Duke, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 10 Hofstra and No. 13 Princeton joined Maryland and Johns Hopkins as teams with the most players on the list.

Five finalists will be announced on May 11 before the Tewaaraton Award ceremony on June 1 in Washington, D.C.