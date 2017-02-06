First practice for Washington College men's lacrosse begins with mile-long run at midnight

According to Centennial Conference bylaws, Washington College and other member schools were prohibited from beginning preseason workouts until Feb. 1. So as soon as the clock struck midnight on Wednesday morning, the Shoremen players were taking part in a one-mile run.

Coach Jeff Shirk said the midnight opening to the preseason has been an annual ritual for each of the past four years.

“We always have a mile-run test where the standard we set is a six-minute mile,” he said. “We used to do it at 6 a.m. on Feb. 1, and a few of the seniors came in and said, ‘Coach, we’re college guys, and we don’t go bed until 2 a.m. Can we run it at midnight as opposed to getting only four hours of sleep and running at 6 a.m.?’ So we switched it over, and the guys loved it. We actually get a little crowd of students now that it’s become a tradition. They get up on the hill where they watch games and the funny thing is as soon as we changed it to midnight, guys’ times improved drastically as people were watching them and it wasn’t early in the morning for them. It’s become a pretty neat tradition.”

The players are split by offensive and defensive positions. Players who fail to finish the run within the six-minute time frame are required to complete additional conditioning drills in the preseason.

Shirk said the fastest time posted five days ago was recorded by freshman attackman Jake Whittingslow, who completed four laps around the track in 4 minutes, 51 seconds. Shirk estimated that roughly 90 percent of the players finished the run in six minutes, but said the goalies have the toughest time.

Shirk said the purpose of the test is two-fold.

“My belief with the mile is it’s a gut check because it’s kind of a prolonged sprint, and guys always start out fast, and that first lap seems fine, and then when the second lap kicks in, you’re thinking, ‘Oh man, I’ve got two more,’ and then you start to tighten up,” he said. “So you’ve got to run it hard to make it, and guys just can’t show up and get it done. So I think it kind of helps motivate them, that this is a tradition and we want to make it. So during the winter, I think it helps them run and get themselves in shape. But it’s also absolutely a team camaraderie thing. They love it. They get in the locker room a little before midnight and say, ‘We can’t wait to work.’”