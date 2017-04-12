Filling role, not stat sheet, for UMBC men's lacrosse is biggest priority for John Tornabene

On an UMBC defense headed by ground ball gobbler Billy O’Hara, attackman antagonist Jason Brewster, and shot stopper Ruston Souder, junior defenseman John Tornabene can get lost in the crowd. But his value is not overlooked by his teammates or his coach.

“I like to use the term ‘All toast, no jelly,’” coach Ryan Moran said Tuesday when asked to describe Tornabene. “He’s just very solid on-ball, off-ball, and in our clearing game. … A very cerebral player. He’s able to discern information in our game plans on a weekly basis and be able to execute really well and help his teammates get on board as well. Super smart, a good teammate, and just a steady presence down there.”

Even the Havre de Grace resident and Archbishop Curley graduate did not offer many details on his role with the Retrievers (4-6 overall and 2-1 in the America East).

“I always say I’m the glue guy, but I can’t say there’s one specific thing that I do really well,” he said. “I just like to bring a lot of different traits to the table. I try to be a guy that’s accountable so that when a play needs to be made, I can be accounted for.”

That does not mean that the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Tornabene is incapable of making plays. He is tied with Brewster for second on the team in caused turnovers (10) and tied with Brewster again for fourth in ground balls (17).

Tornabene, who has started every game this season, is only two loose balls and one takeaway shy of matching career highs he set last spring. But those numbers mean little compared to the overarching objective of helping UMBC reach the America East tournament for the first time since 2014.

“For me, stats are stats,” he said. “It’s nice to have a really high number of ground balls and caused turnovers, but at the end of the day, it’s holding your opponent to the fewest number of goals possible. If I get a ground ball or caused turnover, that’s great, but I’m more focused on our game plan and executing that than necessarily having stats that will make me look good.”

That comment will likely draw approval from Moran, who said Tornabene’s best contribution to the team is handling his defensive assignment.

“I think from a match-up standpoint, every attack unit we play is going to have someone who is crease-smart, maybe more of an off-ball guy,” he said. “And if John is doing his job right, he probably shouldn’t be around the ball as much because they’re not feeding it into that guy and he’s not in that area. Guys like Billy are more out playing the ball and getting the ball on the deck, and it’s the same thing with Brewster. So they’re just in a better position based on their matchups to where they’re going to be around the ball more.”