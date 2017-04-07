Faceoff specialist Brady Dove on pace to register one of his best years for Navy men's lacrosse

Navy still has two games left, and perhaps a few more if the team can qualify for the Patriot League and NCAA tournaments, but Brady Dove is already on the cusp of putting together his finest season for the program.

The senior faceoff specialist has won 137 of 201 draws and is 27 draw wins away from passing his career high of 163 set in 2014 as a freshman. If he can maintain his 68.2 percentage – which ranks third in Division I – it would shatter his career best of 62.6 established as a sophomore.

Dove has won more than 50 percent of his faceoffs in every game but one this season and has corralled 79 ground balls, needing only nine more to eclipse his career high of 87 set as a junior. He became the first player in school history and third in conference history to claim 600 faceoffs, and coach Rick Sowell had a difficult time summing up how valuable Dove has been to Navy (5-6 overall and 3-3 in the Patriot League).

“Over the years, he really has been terrific for us,” Sowell said Thursday. “If you’re winning 60-plus percent, it just takes so much pressure off your defense and it gets your offense those extra possessions. It allows for you to get momentum, and it breaks up your opponent’s momentum. The trickle-down effect that he has and what he’s been able to do throughout his career, it’s a big reason why we’re the two-time defending regular-season Patriot League champs and a 2016 NCAA tournament participant.”

The Midshipmen have another capable faceoff specialist in junior Joe Varello (53.8 percent and 19 ground balls), but Sowell acknowledged that it has been difficult getting Varello more reps.

“We fully expected Joe to take more faceoffs than he has, and Brady foresaw that as well,” he said. “No one knows Joe more than Brady, facing off against him every day in practice. So he knows the type of impact that Joe can have. But man, when we get in games, Brady goes off on these runs, and it’s the old adage, ‘If it’s not broke, don’t try to fix it.’ So we’ve tended to stick with Brady, and it has served us well.”

Dove is already the program’s all-time leader in faceoff wins and ground balls and has a chance to set single-season records in both departments. So is this his best year? Sowell couldn’t say.

“We’re just used to seeing him be so productive that it’s just business as usual,” Sowell said. “… We’ve got a couple more games left, and we’re going to need him. The kid up at Colgate [junior Collin Orr, who is ranked ninth in the country] is pretty good, and [senior Dan] Grabher [who is ranked fifth] from Army is terrific. So he’s got a couple of big-time battles ahead of him these next couple weeks. We’ll see how that goes. We’re counting on him, that’s for sure.”