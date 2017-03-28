Dylan Maltz said "it was awesome" for Maryland men's lacrosse to defeat North Carolina

Maryland coach John Tillman tried his best last week to downplay any notion of a revenge storyline prior to the Terps playing North Carolina on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s NCAA tournament final.

But after No. 9 Maryland (5-2) put together a convincing effort in a 15-7 victory against No. 18 North Carolina (5-4) last weekend, senior attackman Dylan Maltz acknowledged Tuesday afternoon that there was a certain measure of satisfaction gained from the outcome. Especially after losing to the Tar Heels, 14-13, in overtime in last year's NCAA championship game.

“It was awesome,” said Maltz, who scored a game-high three goals. “Our team needed a win, and it happened to be the next game. I think it was a huge win for our team. Regardless of who the opponent was, we really needed that win. So it was awesome to beat UNC because of what happened last year, but at the same time, it was just the next game up, and it’s going to help carry some momentum into Big Ten play.”

Tillman said he elected not to make a big deal about playing the Tar Heels again because he did not have to with the players.

“We didn’t talk much about it at all during the week,” he said. “The kids know. They knew how the season ended. So I don’t think there was much need for us to do that.”

Tillman said his biggest concern was the players’ emotional state, and that played out when the Terps were flagged three times for unnecessary roughness in the first half – one of which the Tar Heels converted into a man-up goal.

“I was a little bit worried that they would be too emotional,” he said. “We kept saying, ‘Listen, last year’s seniors aren’t here, and their seniors aren’t here. So it is a different team. They’re still a quality team, and we just need to get back to playing better and we need to beat a good team.’ I was concerned a little bit because we took three penalties in the first half that we didn’t really need to take, and that was something we talked about at halftime. We just couldn’t keep fouling, and luckily our man-down [defense] bailed us out a little bit, but their first goal came off a late hit by us, which was something we had to do a better job with.”