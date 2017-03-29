Maryland lacrosse's Dylan Maltz fine with teammates getting more publicity than him

Dylan Maltz led No. 9 Maryland in scoring with a game-high three goals in Saturday’s 15-7 handling of No. 18 North Carolina. During the ESPN broadcast of that game, analyst Paul Carcaterra said on two occasions that Maltz was not getting the respect he deserved because the senior starts on attack with classmates Matt Rambo and Colin Heacock.

But if being overlooked bothers Maltz, he didn’t let it slip during an interview Tuesday.

“Me, Matt and Colin are best friends, and we just play hard,” he said. “I know that they’re the two best players in the country. So it helps me. I complement them really well, and they know to look inside for me. So I think they get the respect that they deserve because they’re awesome players.”

To be fair, Rambo and Heacock are the top two scorers for the Terps (5-2). Rambo leads the offense in goals (17) and assists (15), while Heacock, a Catonsville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, ranks second in assists (nine) and points (21).

Still, Maltz is no wallflower. He ranks second on the team in goals (14) and is tied for fourth in points (15), and many of his goals occur as a result of finding gaps in the interior of opponents’ defense despite his 5-foot-8, 170-pound frame.

Despite his accomplishments (which include compiling career highs in goals and assists last spring), Maltz tends not to get much publicity from media outlets as they center their attention on Rambo and Heacock. Maryland coach John Tillman said Maltz’s absence of seeking credit has helped him blend in with his teammates since he transferred from Syracuse after his freshman year there in 2014.

“So I think he actually complements those guys pretty well, and I don’t think it really frustrates him because I think the guys in the locker room appreciate what he brings, and I think he sees himself complementing those two guys really well,” Tillman said. “I think if we got a third guy that was maybe more of an alpha male all of the time, maybe that would conflict. So I think he does balance the other guys pretty well, and I think he’s aware of that, and I think that makes our team better.”

Maltz said his first priority is capping his career with what has eluded the Terps since 1975: an NCAA Division I championship.

“As a senior, you have a greater sense of urgency,” said Maltz, who has played in the past two national title games. “You know that this is your last year and you only have a couple months left, and you know that this is your last chance to do it. I think a sense of urgency plays a key part in being a senior, and I don’t think you know and understand that when you’re a younger guy until you’re actually in that place. Now that I’m a senior and Matt’s a senior and Colin’s a senior and we have a bunch of seniors on the team, we know what it takes to get to where we need to be.”