Division III men's lacrosse preview: Washington College Shoremen

Monday’s entry is the fourth installment of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in this state in order of finish from last season. Friday’s visit was with Hood. This is Washington College’s turn.

Overview: The Shoremen’s 7-8 record sent them to an early offseason, missing the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row. Perhaps even more frustrating was a 3-5 mark in the Centennial Conference that left them out of the league tournament for the first time since 2011, which was Jeff Shirk’s first year as head coach. The team finished two games behind Swarthmore for the fourth and final spot in the conference playoffs, which gives the program a barometer for something to aim for this spring.

Reason for optimism: The defense finished last season ranked 51st out of 223 Division III programs after giving up just 8.5 goals per game, and the unit could be as solid again.

Washington College returns starting junior goalkeeper Ben Flood (8.28 goals-against average and .536 save percentage) and a pair of starting defensemen in junior Tim Hickey (27 ground balls and 21 caused turnovers) and sophomore Kevin Wilson (23 GB, 11 CT). Senior Zachary Kelly (17 GB, 6 CT), junior Graham Hulsey (3 GB), and freshman Liam McFaden (Severn) are vying for the third starting job.

Junior long-stick midfielder Sam Cloud (24 GB, 8 CT) is back as well as four short-stick defensive midfielders in senior Alex Washington (4 GB, 1 CT), sophomore Cole Handy (1 GB, 1 CT), and juniors Pat McManus (11 GB, 1 CT) and Austin Hepburn III (14 GB, 1 CT). It’s a veteran group that Shirk is leaning on to set the tone.

“From the standpoint of experience, we’ve got a lot of experience coming back,” he said. “All across the field, we’ve got guys that played a lot when they were younger, and now they’re upperclassmen. So they’re a little older, a little more mature, a little more comfortable.”

Reason for pessimism: The offense scored just 8.1 goals per game last season, and improving on that number may not be easy with a depleted midfield.

Sid Looney (six goals and one assist in just seven starts) graduated, and Matt Allen (12 G, 10 A) transferred to Springfield College, another Division III member. Sophomore Zachary Gorrasi has shifted from attack to midfield, which welcomes back sophomores Nick Boyles (10 G, 6 A), Kevin Trapp (6 G, 4 A), Charles Walker (7 G), and Trey Ritter (1 A). Sophomore Casey Grieves is a transfer from Division I Hobart.

Shirk hopes that group can fill the void left behind by the departures of Looney and Allen.

“Obviously, we would to still have those two guys, but I think we’ve got a good group of sophomores now,” he said. “… I think we’ve got some guys there that we’re really excited about, and obviously, it’s up to us to develop them and get them where they need to be. We’re just concentrating on the guys we have, and we’re pretty excited about the guys we have and what we can do with them.”

Keep an eye on: While questions surround the midfield, the attack is on more solid footing.

Juniors Tanner Barbieri (30 G, 17 A) and Tyler Powers (25 G, 10 A) are returning starters, and junior Peter Jacobs (4 G, 3 A) has been tabbed to fill the third starting position previously occupied by Gorrasi. Sophomore Brady O’Neill (4 G, 6 A) and a trio of freshmen in Cooper Sloan, Cody Pascale and Matt Azarela will back them up.

The threesome of Barbieri, Powers, and Jacobs provides some comfort for the Shoremen.

“It’s a little reassuring because they understand how we do things and they understand how we want to do things,” Shirk said. “They understand the work that needs to be put in and can help pass along to the other guys. Obviously, we hit on it all the time as coaches, but a lot of times, team chemistry forms by what the guys do on the field, and having guys coming back that are upperclassmen and are a little weathered because they played, I anticipate that being really helpful.”

What he said: Of course, Washington College is eager to participate in the NCAA tournament. But the first step is getting back to the Centennial Conference postseason and capturing that championship to earn the automatic qualifier to the NCAA playoffs. While playing in the league tournament is an annual objective, Shirk said the program needs to dial down its focus.

“I think what we’re going to concentrate on this year is the process,” he said. “I think in at least the past couple years, we concentrated too much on where we want to be at the end of the season, and maybe lost a little focus on what we need to do early on to allow us to get to where we want to be at the end of the season. We’ve absolutely set returning to the Centennial Conference tournament as a goal and hope to go further, but we’re really trying to rein the guys back. It sounds a little clichéd, but we really want to focus on the process. How do we want to get there? We don’t expect to be at our best four weeks into practice. We expect to be at our best three-and-a-half months into the season. So it’s really about concentrating on the early stages and what we need to do now to build that foundation and that confidence to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”