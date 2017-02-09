Division III men's lacrosse preview: Stevenson Mustangs

Thursday’s entry is the seventh installment of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in this state in order of finish from last season. Wednesday’s visit was with McDaniel. This is Stevenson’s turn.

Overview: The Mustangs have now fallen short of the NCAA tournament semifinals in three straight years, but what made their 15-5 campaign worse was a first-round loss to Cabrini that marked the school’s earliest exit from the postseason. The team did capture Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth regular season and tournament championships for the fourth consecutive season and is 32-0 against league opponents since joining the conference in 2013. Stevenson has been picked as the unanimous choice to claim the league title in 2017.

Reason for optimism: A bevy of midfielders could be the engine for the offense this spring.

Coach Paul Cantabene said the team could run as many as 11 midfielders in games. Returning senior starter Kyle D’Onofrio (26 goals and 19 assists) is back and could be joined by junior Kyle Karsian (20 G, 1 A) and fifth-year senior Morgan Pritchett (19 G).

Junior transfers Brandon Watson and Ryan McCarthy (both from Nassau Community College), senior Sean Ohlhaver (10 G, 4 A), junior Harrison Faecher (3 G, 1 A), and freshmen Ethan Christensen, Rizal Smith, and Collin Tucker are pushing for time on the first line and could fill the second and third units. Cantabene is hoping that depth can contribute to an offense that averaged 13.1 goals to rank 29th of 223 Division III programs in 2016.

“So we have some big guys who can fill in, and we have some depth there now,” he said. “We think that we have 10 or 11 middies that are about 6-foot and 190 to 200 pounds and can run and do some things. So we hope that’s going to be a strength of our team.”

Reason for pessimism: While the offense seems to have the firepower to light up opponents’ nets, keeping the ball out of the Mustangs’ cage is a question mark.

Redshirt freshman Garrett Egnaczyk, who finished the season as the starting goalie with a 7.56 goals-against average and a .536 save percentage in 10 starts, transferred to South Carolina. And Connor Skeen, who posted an 8.13 goals-against average and a .538 save percentage in eight starts, has graduated.

The competition to earn the starting role is a four-way race between senior Ross Dinan and freshmen T.J. Ellis and Sam Ross (a transfer from Maryland).

“We went through a lot of goalies, and that was one of the problems,” Cantabene recalled. “We have four quality goalies. I think that’s probably our weakest position now, but Ross, Dinan, and T.J. Ellis have done the best job, and they’ve really stepped up and are playing well. So hopefully, that won’t be an issue for us.”

Keep an eye on: Whoever ends up being the starting goalkeeper, he could benefit from a sturdy defense in front of him.

Chad Williams (51 ground balls and 31 caused turnovers) and Taylor Morgan (48 GB, 29 CT) have graduated, leaving junior Dom DeFazio (66 GB, 42 CT) as the lone returning starter. The pool of candidates to join him includes senior Andrew Cormode (who missed last season because of an unspecified injury), senior transfer Tom Brown (from Delaware), and sophomore transfers Dylan Harris (Towson) and Tristan Pace (from Harford Community College).

Cantabene said the loss in experience may force the defense to rein in the aggression it had built a reputation on in years past.

“We probably won’t be as much of a takeaway team as we like to do, but I think we’ll play much better team defense and be a little deeper in that position,” he said. “I think we’re going to get a lot of guys in there that can do a lot of good things. We have seven or eight guys, and I think our defense is deeper than we were a year ago.”

What he said: For the second consecutive season, Stevenson labored to a lethargic start, going 3-3 in 2015 and 3-4 in 2016. It’s a troubling trend, but it can also be attributed to a tough non-conference schedule, which will be repeated again this spring with the likes of No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology on Feb. 25, No. 1 Salisbury on March 14, No. 7 York on March 18, and No. 3 Tufts on March 21.

Asked if he is concerned about repeating another 3-4 start, Cantabene replied, “We hope not, but our schedule is pretty tough. We open up at RIT and then we play [No. 11] Gettysburg [on March 4] and then we play [No. 12 Ohio Wesleyan on March 11] and then we play Salisbury and Lynchburg [on March 17] and York and Tufts. Those are all tough games, and we typically play one of the toughest schedules in the country, and that continues this year. But hopefully, we’ll learn a lot from the lessons from last year so that it won’t be an issue this year. Hopefully, we can get through some of the games and get some big wins early in the year and be ready to go.”