Division III men's lacrosse preview: St. Mary's Seahawks

Wednesday’s entry is the first installment of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in the state in order of finish from last season. The series kicks off with St. Mary’s.

Overview: In their first year under coach Jason Childs, the Seahawks went 4-9, accumulating the highest number of losses in a single season since 2002. They also compiled a 2-6 mark in the Capital Athletic Conference that left them out of the league tournament for the first time in school history. It was a disappointing season, but perhaps not unexpected considering the adjustment period for both the head coach and his players. Can they get on the same page to turn the program in the right direction in 2017?

Reason for optimism: A defense that proved to be a vulnerability last spring could end up being a strength this season.

The unit welcomes back senior goalkeeper Max Alderman (14.33 goals-against average and .460 save percentage) and a pair of starting defensemen in senior Javier Flores (34 ground balls and eight caused turnovers) and sophomore Benjamin Stevens (23 GB, 9 CT). Senior long-stick midfielder Jackson Patrican (37 GB, 9 CT) and junior short-stick defensive midfielder David Fritz (6 GB, 1 CT) have also returned.

Finding a replacement for starting defenseman Mike Freiji (33 GB, 17 CT), who elected not to return for his senior year, is a priority. But Childs is optimistic that the unit can chop down the 14.2 goals per game it surrendered last spring.

“It’s really interesting because last year, I felt like a lot of our seniors were on the offensive end, and here we are a year later and our seniors are on the defensive end,” he said. “So I think they’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons. I think coming off of last year, they feel like they have something to prove, that last year was not their best effort across the board. So I think they’re just motivated that this isn’t going to happen again, and that is what has kind of propelled them to have the growth that we’ve had so far in the fall and this early preseason.”

Reason for pessimism: The offense graduated four starters including its top two scorers in attackman Conor Jordan (37 goals and 20 assists) and midfielder Nick Wilkinson (16 G, 12 A). And Austin Toland (17 G, 6 A) and Matt Carney (10 G, 1 A) joined Wilkinson as losses in the first midfield.

Childs said four players are competing to start on attack -- senior Brendan Steele (17 G, 8 A), junior Steve Jones (8 G, 1 A), junior transfer Dan Long (2 A in four games at Stevenson in 2016), and sophomore Max Groen (1 G). And seniors Luke Eshleman (9 G, 6 A), Mike Becraft (8 G, 3 A), and Colin Tiffey (1 G, 1 A), sophomores Marshall Rhodes (3 G, 3 A) and Ray LaPlaca (4 G, 4 A), and junior transfer Connor Quinn (six games at Washington College in 2016) are vying for time on the starting midfield.

So will replicating last year’s average of 11.2 goals be an unrealistic measurement?

“I’d like to say that maybe we can average a little bit more," Childs said. "Looking to average maybe 12 goals a game this year and make the defense’s job a little bit easier. So I don’t think it’s too much to ask of these guys.”

Keep an eye on: St. Mary’s graduated its top two face-off specialists, but Childs is excited about who will pick up the slack.

Sophomore transfer Michael Bucci, a Severn graduate who had originally committed to Quinnipiac, has joined the team and has impressed the coaching staff so far. Sophomore Tilghman Meiser (Annapolis), freshman Conrad Blazer, and junior transfer Daniel Chu (Wilde Lake, Howard CC) will take some draws, but Bucci will get the bulk of the work.

“You can just tell already that he’s going to do wonders for us,” Childs said. “And the great thing about him is he’s not just a FOGO [face off get off]. He will play lacrosse. He’s a very talented lacrosse player, and so he’ll be able to stay on the field and do some things to help us out.”

What he said: Not getting a shot to play in the Capital Athletic Conference tournament was an unfamiliar and unsettling feeling for the Seahawks. Returning to the playoffs and earning a berth in the NCAA Division III postseason is a clear objective for this team.

But Childs is a firm believer that paying attention to the smaller details will paint a bigger picture. So the everyday goals are much simpler.

“We honestly are just talking about completing the mission every day, and the mission is to just get better every single day without a lot of complaining and with a lot of excitement and positivity,” he said. “I tell them all the time that when my wife tells me I have to mow the grass, I look at the grass and I’m like, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to do all of this.’ But when I do it one blade at a time, I’m done and enjoying some sweet tea. That’s what I want to tell them, that if we can just do it one blade at a time, we’ll get the lawn cut, and we’ll be in great shape.”