Division III men's lacrosse preview: Salisbury Sea Gulls

Friday’s entry is the final installment of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in this state in order of finish from last season. Thursday’s visit was with Stevenson. This is Salisbury’s turn.

Overview: The Sea Gulls opened the 2016 season with 18 consecutive victories – a run ended by a 10-9 loss to York in the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) tournament final on April 30. But even that stunning loss was a minor hiccup, as they bounced back to win all five games in the NCAA postseason and take home the school’s 11th Division III championship. Not surprisingly, the team enters this season ranked atop the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s preseason poll and the favorite to capture its 20th CAC tournament crown.

Reason for optimism: Scoring goals against the Sea Gulls could be as difficult this spring as it was a year ago.

The defense returns all three starters in juniors Kyle Tucker (66 ground balls and 48 caused turnovers) and Will Nowesnick (53 GB, 42 CT) and senior Aaron Leeds (60 GB, 37 CT), senior starting goalkeeper Colin Reymann (6.42 goals-against average and a .586 save percentage), and senior starting long-stick midfielder Andrew Ternahan (103 GB, 47 CT, six goals, and seven assists).

Add junior transfer Cory Berry (18 GB, 11 CT in 2014 at Robert Morris), and there’s a reason why coach Jim Berkman is enthusiastic about that unit.

“I would definitely say that defensively, we’re playing at a level that a lot of people would like to play at near the end of the season,” he said. “You’ve got three starters that are back, the goalie that’s back, Andrew Ternahan, who is an All American, at pole. We have this new kid, Cory Berry, who transferred in, and he and Andrew look like bookends. They look like identical players because he’s that good. There are new people playing at the D-middie spots, but they seem to have played pretty well to date. So we’re definitely a little bit ahead on that end of that field compared to the other.”

Reason for pessimism: If there’s one area of the field that worries Berkman, it’s the midfield.

Graduation sapped the unit of starters Thomas Cirillo (54 G, 32 A) and James Burton (33 G, 51 A) and second-line fixtures Jake Rotman (17 G, 14 A) and Christian Ottenritter (12 G, 9 A).

Senior Brendan Bromwell (25 G, 15 A) returns to the starting midfield and will be joined by junior Garrett Reynolds (30 G, 5 A) and sophomore Corey Gwin (2 G). That trio combined for six goals and three assists in Saturday’s 21-2 rout of Methodist and will be relied upon to key the offense from up top because there is some uncertainty with the second and third lines.

“That’s kind of like our first unit, and the second unit right now is kind of a crapshoot,” Berkman said. “We played three lines on Saturday, but there’s also a couple kids that are freshmen that are on that fourth line and are pretty good. They had great weeks of practice and could have been on that third line, but we went those guys. So there’s about eight or nine guys vying for the second and third lines. That’s just going to play out as we move forward here.”

Keep an eye on: The defense did not go entirely unscathed, saying farewell to its top two short-stick defensive midfielders.

Gone are Davis Anderson (64 GB, 21 CT, 3 G, 2 A) and Preston Dabbs (20 GB, 23 CT, 1 G), who were so adept at their positions that Salisbury usually did not have to slide a long-pole over to help them against opponents’ midfielders.

Replacing them figures to be a tough task, but Berkman likes what he has seen from a pair of starters in freshman Jared Walls and junior Troy Miller and the backup duo of sophomore Parker Stevens and junior transfer Jeremiah LaClair (from Hofstra).

“They’re obviously really big shoes because those two started for four years,” he said of Anderson and Dabbs. “But looking back at the situation four years ago when Preston and Davis were starting as freshmen, I would say that we’re in every bit as good of a position if not better than we were four years ago when those two were starting as freshmen. They’re pretty good, and the other thing about that spot this year is there’s more depth. Last year, there wasn’t. … So there are four pretty good guys in that position.”

What he said: With eight returning starters, it’s easy to see why pundits have picked the Sea Gulls as favorites to return to the NCAA title game in Foxborough, Mass., on May 28. Some coaches might have forbidden any discussion of last season’s march to the national championship out of superstition or common sense. But Berkman has no such qualms about referring back to that memorable 2016 campaign.

“Every year is a new year, but obviously those players that played in that environment have the confidence from playing at an extremely high level, and I don’t think you ever forget about what you’ve done in the past,” he said. “You can’t totally forget about it. You utilize it to give you confidence and to build on the future and use it as a motivator.”