Division III men's lacrosse preview: McDaniel Green Terror

Wednesday’s entry is the sixth installment of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in this state in order of finish from last season. Tuesday’s visit was with Goucher. This is McDaniel’s turn.

Overview: The 2016 campaign was one to forget for the Green Terror, who won just three games for the first time since the 1985 squad also claimed just three victories. Worst of all, they were tagged with 12 losses, which were the most in school history. Perhaps the team will rediscover its stride in Keith Euker’s second year as head coach, but it won’t get much sympathy from its competitors in the Centennial Conference.

Reason for optimism: Defense continued to be the calling card for McDaniel. After giving up 8.5 goals per game to rank 61st of 223 Division III programs in 2015, the unit surrendered 9.3 goals to finish 83rd, which fell just outside of the top third in the country.

The defense will feature many of the same players who played last season. All three starting defensemen in seniors Will Kroppe (71 ground balls and 41 caused turnovers), Robert Breed (34 GB, 17 CT), and Emmett Turley (16 GB, 8 CT) are back. And the defensive midfield returns senior long-stick midfielder Alex Hanna (21 GB, 10 CT) and four short-stick defensive midfielders in seniors Jackson Balkin (20 GB, 3 CT), Sean Kaliszak (12 GB, 2 CT), and Eric McIntyre (2 GB) and junior Patrick Snight (9 GB, 3 CT).

Asked if the defense is the strength of team, Euker replied, “I think right now that’s fair to say. It’s reassuring, but at the same time, our defense wasn’t quite there. They were strong, but they needed to have better performances. It’s always a comforting feeling to know that you’re going to have a solid defense to back up the offense, but at the same time, they understand that they have to do a better job this year.”

Reason for pessimism: Euker’s hesitancy regarding the defense can be traced to the vacancy in the net.

Gone is goalkeeper Eric Ritchie, who had been a two-year starter and registered a 9.15 goals-against average and a .539 save percentage last spring. Bryan Ruygrok is a senior who has bided his time behind Ritchie, but he also played in only three games since 2014. Freshmen Justin Corcoran and Jakob Katzen have challenged Ruygrok for the starting role, making the competition too close to call at this point.

“The biggest question mark we have as a team right now is in the cage, and it’ll be a tough decision for our staff based on the production that we’ve seen out of all three of them,” Euker said. “At this point, I don’t know who it’s going to be. It’s arguably the toughest position on the field to play, and there’s much more movement than you might think. So we look for athleticism, and we look for someone that just feels confident out there and feels comfortable in the cage. Fortunately, all three of our guys have those attributes. So it’s going to be a tough decision for us.”

Keep an eye on: There are differing points of view regarding the offense.

Starting attackman Timothy McNichol (19 goals and three assists) is back for his senior year, and senior Dylan Chaikin (2 G, 3 A) is expected to join him. Freshmen Carson Marshall (Glenelg) and Sam Mutz are competing for the third spot, but the unit will miss junior Michael Long (3 G, 1 A) who retired due to concussion concerns and sophomore Harry Caufield (3 G, 4 A) and junior Calvin Fleagle (3 G, 1 A), both of whom did not return to school.

Seniors Troy Becker (8 G, 5 A) and Quinn Lykens (7 G, 6 A) and sophomore Cooper Archambault (2 G) will make up the first midfield. But can they improve on last year’s 6.4 goals-per-game average, which ranked 204th?

“It’s certainly on our radar,” Euker said. “We had our team meeting and in our team meeting, we held up some stats from last year and one of them was that one. So our offensive guys understand where we are and what we have to do to achieve our goals. Just from the attitude that we’ve seen from the team, it leads me to believe that they understand what’s at stake.”

What he said: Green Terror fans might see a surprisingly large number of fresh faces on the field this spring.

Euker anticipates that seven to eight freshmen out of the class of 13 will play extensively. Aside from Marshall and Mutz at attack and Corcoran and Katzen in the net, Jackson Reilly and Bryce Brookhart (Mount Hebron) could get some runs in the midfield. Like any coach, Euker would prefer to employ experienced players, but he said getting thrown into the fire could help accelerate the rookies’ development.

“The more experience that you can get earlier in your career, the more it’s going to help you in the long term,” he said. “It’s a testament to their talent, and it’s a testament to our staff. We recruited them all last year. This is the first recruiting class of our staff. So I think it’s a testament not only to our freshmen and their talent level, but also the job that our whole staff did throughout the summer and fall to find these guys.”