Division III men's lacrosse preview for Hood Blazers

Friday’s entry is the third of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in this state according to their order of finish from last season. Thursday’s visit was with Frostburg State. This is Hood’s turn.

Overview: After going 4-12 overall in 2014 and 6-10 in 2015, the Blazers hit the middle last spring, compiling a 5-10 record. But they managed only a 1-7 mark in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, matching their 2014 record and missing the league tournament once again. It was a slight setback for the program after making incremental improvements during coach Brad Barber’s three-year tenure. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like there is much optimism that Hood can reverse its fortunes as it was picked to finish eighth in the conference’s preseason poll.

Reason for optimism: The offense scored just 8.9 goals per game a year ago, but it could be more potent this season.

The unit returns all six starters, with the attack of sophomores Grayson Zubradt (35 goals and five assists) and Zachary Kooser (6 G, 8 A) and senior Nick Druelinger (9 G, 7 A), and the midfield of seniors Alex Villegas (20 G, 5 A) and Patrick O’Brien (14 G, 10 A) and sophomore Eddie Somerville (24 G, 6 A).

An injury has kept Druelinger sidelined since the fall, but Villegas and sophomore Alexander Elliott (4 G, 7 A) have filled in. Elliott and senior Zach Kauffman (1 G) have rotated through the midfield, and Barber is excited about what could be in store for the offense.

“I’d say our offense now has a lot of talent and leadership whereas before, it was our defense,” he said. “Our offense has done a fantastic job. I think that now that we have some consistency in our system, the guys really understand, and they’re picking it up, and we’re able to possess the ball a lot more. We’re able to extend possession time, and we’re able to get good opportunities and good looks. So I think our offense has come a long way.”

Reason for pessimism: For the second consecutive year, the defense has some questions to answer.

After graduating a pair of starting defensemen in 2015, the Blazers lost two more starters in Tucker Palmer (31 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers), who graduated, and sophomore Keller Falkenstein (29 GB, 19 CT), who transferred.

Sophomore Eamon Mulligan (14 GB, 12 CT) is the lone returning starter, but Barber said the competition between senior Weston Bimstefer (22 GB, 19 CT), juniors Will Clampitt (2 GB, 1 CT) and James McNeill (2 GB, 1 CT), and sophomores Ian Wittler (2 GB, 1 CT) and Eli Nicholson for the other two spots has been inspiring.

“I think we have enough depth,” Barber said. “Obviously, Tucker being a captain and the athlete that he is, he’s definitely a loss for us. Keller was young, but played some good minutes and had some good games for us. But we have some guys that can play his playing style. He’s going to be missed. He’s a big body, a hard worker. So they’ll be missed, but we do have guys that we can fill and plug in.”

Keep an eye on: Last spring, six freshmen got at least four starts. Playing time for this year’s rookies might not be so readily available.

That does not mean the cupboard is bare. Barber said freshmen like faceoff specialist Ben Gilbert (Loyola Blakefield) and midfielder Pat Hurley are pushing their older teammates for time on the field.

While he will continue to recruit players who can contribute early in their careers, Barber also can see the merit in relying on a group of upperclassmen to set the tone for their younger teammates.

“For us not to have to rely on freshmen but to continue to develop them and play supporting roles is fantastic,” he said. “That’s something we really haven’t had in years past. We have the largest roster we’ve had in school history at 41. It’s allowed us to do a lot of really great things with depth. Our young guys are continuing to learn from the upperclassmen and pushing them in the same respect. So it’s creating a lot of great competition in our practices, which makes that all the more exciting. They’ve really taken the bull by the horns and taken accountability for the program.”

What he said: Hood is still in pursuit of an elusive objective – qualifying for a spot in the MAC Commonwealth tournament. At first glance, that goal might seem unrealistic considering the team has never won more than two league contests since joining the conference for the 2013 season.

But Barber isn’t shy about acknowledging that participating in the postseason is the first step toward something greater.

“We want to get into the MAC tournament and compete,” he said. “That’s our first goal. We have not yet been to a MAC tournament. So we want to get to the MAC playoffs. Once we’re in the MAC playoffs, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward and we want to make sure that we’re competing for that championship.”