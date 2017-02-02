Division III men's lacrosse preview: Frostburg State Bobcats

Here is the second installment of a series taking a look at each of the eight Division III programs in the state in order of finish from last season. Wednesday’s visit was with St. Mary’s. This is Frostburg State’s turn.

Overview: After three consecutive years of gains in the win column capped by a school-record 16 victories in 2015, the Bobcats took a slight downturn last season with a 15-4 overall record. Three of those four losses came against Capital Athletic Conference opponents, but the team still went 5-3 and advanced to the tournament semifinals before falling to eventual NCAA champion Salisbury. The program has clearly become an annual contender in the league, but the next step involves earning a berth to what would be its first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Reason for optimism: The defense that ranked 22nd in the country in goals-per-game allowed at 7.3 could be similarly tough for opposing offenses to crack in 2017.

The unit welcomes back its top four defensemen in juniors Bradley Jones (23 ground balls and nine caused turnovers) and Josh Nicodemus (22 GB, 3 CT) and sophomores Joey Lucas (17 GB, 11 CT) and Joe Cooper (7 GB, 4 CT), three long-stick midfielders in seniors Alex Phillips (35 GB, 14 CT) and Chris Santina (18 GB, 8 CT) and sophomore Nick Mattis (11 GB, 6 CT), and top short-stick defensive midfielder John Gamber (three goals, six assists, 30 GB, 8 CT).

Goaltending duties will go to freshman Jack Marks (more on him later), but coach Tommy Pearce is counting on an experienced group to help Marks find his footing in his first year as the full-time starter.

“We have a young goalie, but I think he’s completely surrounded by veteran guys,” Pearce said. “We return our top four close defensemen, our top three long-stick middies, our top short-stick D-middie. Tom Kraemer was a two-time All American and a great player, but we’re going to be starting Jack Marks in the goal. He’s a freshman and had a great fall, and he’s got a lot of veteran guys in front of him, and we think those guys are going to do a great job of protecting him.”

Reason for pessimism: Scoring goals may not be as easy as a year ago after Frostburg State graduated four starters including its entire attack.

Spenser Love (34 G, 27 A), Nick Stailey (27 G, 10 A), and Blake Grudzien (25 G, 2 A) are gone from an offense that averaged 12.2 goals. Juniors Nick Pontorno (9 G, 9 A) and Nate Collins (6 G, 1 A) and freshman Paul Ruppert (Severna Park) have been tabbed to start at attack, and while they lack the numbers their predecessors boasted, Pearce said the new trio offers an athletic element missing from last spring.

“We think all three of these guys are good in tight, they have good sticks, and they can finish in tight situations, and all three of these guys play off the crease, too,” Pearce said. “So whereas Blake was primarily a crease guy and a big target in there and a really good finisher and I don’t think Nick Stailey had a whole lot of assists, we think all three of these guys are pretty good scorers, and they also see the field better. So we think we’ve got three guys that can score or feed a little bit better than each of those three guys from last year. So we’re a little bit more dynamic this year.”

Keep an eye on: Marks has some enviable shoes to fill in the net.

Aside from a spot start or two, Tyler Haines and Kraemer were the program’s primary starting goalkeepers. Now Marks, who beat out freshmen Ben Heinzman (Mount St. Joseph’s) and Wade Walter for the job, has been chosen to continue that tradition.

The idea of putting that burden on a rookie might seem unnerving to some, but Pearce said he had no trepidation about going with Marks after watching him perform in fall and preseason workouts.

“He’s a competitor,” Pearce said. “He’s a great athlete and a really tough kid. Coming into the fall as a coaching staff, we were a little uncertain, but about a week into it, Jack held onto the position, and he eased a lot of our concerns. I think he’s a natural leader and a great stopper and a great athlete. We’re really excited about his future here.”

What he said: All told, the Bobcats lost five starters and three more seniors who made crucial contributions to their success in the four years they played. The void of leadership and experience might be cause for Pearce to lower the bar for the upcoming season, but he quickly dismissed any notion of overseeing a rebuilding project.

“We’re going to try to pick up where we left off last year,” he said. “Our goals for the last three years have been pretty similar. We’ve competed very well in our conference, and we’ve done very well non-conference. ... We want to try to find a way to make the NCAA tournament. That’s been our goal out here for a few years now. So we’re certainly not lowering our goals or our standards.”