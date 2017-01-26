Division I men's lacrosse preview for Navy Midshipmen

Thursday’s entry is the fourth in a series taking a look at each of the seven Division I programs in Maryland according to their order of finish from last season. The Sun’s men’s lacrosse preview will be published Friday, Feb. 3. Wednesday’s visit was with Johns Hopkins. This is Navy’s turn.

Overview: The Midshipmen followed a 9-5 campaign in 2015 that included a share of the Patriot League regular-season championship with an 11-5 season in 2016 that included another conference regular-season title and a berth in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2008. The year ended on a heartbreaking note with an 11-10 loss to fifth-seeded Brown, but there were plenty of reasons for those associated with the program to smile. Back-to-back solid campaigns continue to raise the level of excitement in Annapolis.

Reason for optimism: Already steeped in history, Navy has returned to its traditional hallmark of fielding a stingy defense.

The unit has shaved its goals-per-game average from 10.2 in 2013 to 9.4 in 2014 to 8.6 in 2015 to 7.4 in 2016, which was bested only by Towson among the 68 Division I programs. Defenseman Jules Godino (27 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers) and goalkeeper John Connors (7.25 goals-against average and .568 save percentage) have graduated. But juniors Michael Strack (2 GB, 1 CT) and Steve Hincks (2 GB) are vying to join senior Chris Fennell (35 GB, 23 CT) and junior Hiram Carter (26 GB, 10 CT) as starting defensemen, and freshman Ryan Kern has claimed the vacancy in the net. (More on him later.)

But the strength of the unit might be the defensive midfield of senior long-stick midfielder Matt Rees (62 GB, 26 CT), senior short-stick defensive midfielder John Trainor (21 GB, 10 CT), and junior short-stick defensive midfielder D.J. Plumer (47 GB, 22 CT). And that trio’s combined output of 13 goals and nine assists is another element that excites coach Rick Sowell.

“We’re expecting a lot out of that unit – not only what they give us on the defensive end, but what they give us in the transition game,” he said. “We know what Matt is capable of doing, and we think with D.J. and John, that’s a part of the game that has improved since last year. I’ll go back to how are we going to score goals, and I think the transition game is an area thanks to them.”

Reason for pessimism: As if graduating three offensive starters in attackmen Patrick Keena (24 goals and 31 assists) and T.J. Hanzsche (23 G, 5 A) and midfielder Kevin Wendel (13 G, 9 A) wasn’t enough of a worry, the Midshipmen have known since November that junior midfielder Casey Rees (34 G, 3 A) will miss the upcoming spring because of a serious knee injury.

The Sykesville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate led the team in goals, which ranked as the most in a season since attackman Ian Dingman tallied 36 in 2004 and the third most by a midfielder in school history. Junior Ray Wardell (2 G) and freshman Brad Alexander are competing to join sophomore Greyson Torain (17 G, 7 A) and senior Colin Flounlacker (3 G, 3 A) on the first midfield, but Sowell acknowledged the impact of Rees’ absence.

“No doubt we’re going to miss him,” Sowell said. “He had a tremendous sophomore year and had come back and had a really good fall and was taking his game to the next level. Can our offense succeed without him? Absolutely. We do think while there will be a number of new faces on the offensive side of the ball, we feel there are some talented young men whose opportunities have come. We’re excited about what the future holds there. As we said right when it happened, we’re not going to hide the fact that Casey will be missed. But does that mean we can’t have success? We think that ultimately, we’ll be able to score enough goals to win games. I guess time will tell on that one, but we have some young men who are looking forward to this opportunity.”

Keep an eye on: As mentioned above, Kern has beat out three other teammates to earn the goaltending job. Kern has some large shoes to fill as Connors finished his senior year ranked second in the country in goals-against average and ninth in save percentage.

Sowell said no one is expecting Kern to average 15 saves per game, and the newcomer will be able to lean on a battle-tested defense to get his footing and establish himself between the pipes. But Sowell said he has no hesitation about going with a freshman who spent last year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School.

“I think the experienced defense in front of him helps. Him going to prep school helps,” Sowell said. “He’s mature anyway on top of all of that, and he’s very talented. He’s got a lot of confidence in his ability and rightfully so. So to me, it never has mattered what year you are or how old you are. If you’re good enough to play, you’re good enough to play, and we feel Ryan is good enough to play.”

What he said: Juniors Dave Little and Chris Hill are jockeying for the right to replace Hanzsche as a starting attackman. Sophomore Ryan Wade has already locked up the other vacancy next junior Jack Ray (26 G, 12 A).

Wade will be counted on to pick up some of the quarterbacking duties that Keena handled so adeptly the past two years. While Wade is not yet a household name, Sowell pointed out that it took Keena some time to emerge and develop into the playmaker that he was.

“Whether it’s some point in time this year or as an upperclassman, he will be ready just as Pat was,” Sowell said of Wade. “Pat didn’t play as much his first couple years. We had Sam Jones and Tucker Hull, and it wasn’t until Sam and Tucker graduated that Pat took on a bigger role. Ryan steps in a year earlier than Pat did. I don’t think he will be quite in the forefront in terms of leading. That’s going to be more of Colin Flounlacker and Jack Ray and Greyson Torain. But he definitely has the ability to lead, and he will be one of our leaders in the future.”