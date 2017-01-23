Division I men's lacrosse preview: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Monday’s entry is the first of a series taking a look at each of the seven Division I programs in this state, in order of their finish last season. The Baltimore Sun’s men’s lacrosse preview is slated to be published Feb. 3. This is Mount St. Mary’s turn.

Overview: The Mountaineers' overall record improved slightly last year, moving from 5-10 in 2015 to 6-8 in 2016, including their first three-game winning streak since 2011. They finished 2-4 in the Northeast Conference for the second straight year, but unlike the 2015 team, the 2016 squad fell short of qualifying for the league tournament. Whether the team returns to the NEC playoffs is the primary measuring stick for a program that has not captured the conference title or played in the NCAA tournament since 2010.

Reason for optimism: The defense ended last season ranked 34th among 68 Division I schools with 10.1 goals allowed per game and 10th in caused turnovers at eight per game, but it could improve on those numbers this spring.

Coach Tom Gravante said his top five defensemen include a pair of returning starters in junior Daniel Barber (28 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers) and redshirt junior Kevin Verkler (11 GB, 10 CT) and three up-and-coming players in sophomore Brian Philbin (7 GB, 2 CT), fifth-year senior Tommy Lyons (21 GB, 8 CT) and freshman Joshua Davies. Lyons and Verkler can play long-stick midfielder, and sophomore Jack Mangan (seven goals, six assists, 47 GB, 21 CT) and senior Mike Pascali (2 G, 2 A, 15 GB, 8 CT) are the top short-stick defensive midfielders.

If junior goalkeeper Matt Vierheller (10.50 goals-against average and .430 save percentage in nine starts) can continue his strong play from the fall, Gravante thinks the defense can be a foundation for the team.

“We have a lot of kids that showed some promise in the fall, some younger guys that I think may be able to step in and help us,” he said. “We have depth, more depth this year. I think we’re a little bit deeper on defense than we were last year.”

Reason for pessimism: Mount St. Mary’s will enter the year without its two most experienced faceoff specialists from last season.

Mike Celmer (53.7 faceoff winning percentage and 72 GB) graduated, and sophomore Ardash Nodznaia (21.4 percent and 2 GB) did not return to school. That means sophomore Shawn Milione and freshmen Zach Alt and Shawn Raum, none of whom has taken a draw at the college level, will compete to be the primary faceoff specialist.

But Gravante is not worried about the trio’s lack of experience.

“All three of those kids have battled,” he said. “We’re just going to hope for the best. As long as they don’t give up a fast break, I think we’ll be OK. If they can at least put the ball on the ground and make it a three-on-three fight, we’ve got an opportunity. Even if the draws are won and pushed behind, I’m OK with that as long as we don’t get broke and give up a quick 4-on-3 fast break.”

Keep an eye on: The starting offense will feature three faces unfamiliar to some Mountaineers fans.

With Mark Hojnoski (26 G, 16 A) graduating and junior Mike Moynihan (8 G, 3 A) retiring because of concussion concerns, redshirt junior Matt McGloin and freshman Brendan Doyle (Loyola Blakefield) started on attack with sophomore Chris DiPretoro (22 G, 5 A) in scrimmages against Yale and Lafayette a couple of weeks ago. Sophomore Austin Short (1 G, 2 A) joined fifth-year senior Bubba Johnson (16 G, 9 A) and senior Ryan Lamon (10 G, 9 A) on the first midfield, and the second line was a mix of freshmen Keaton Mitchell and Aaron Weisel, redshirt freshman Rich Holle and senior Mikey Ripa (2 G).

Gravante said that at one point during the team’s scrimmage against Yale, the score was tied at six, giving the coaching staff some hope about the offense’s potential.

“There’s more chemistry,” he said of the current group. “The ball doesn’t die in any of their sticks as it did last year a few times. … So there’s a little bit more chemistry and flow with these guys. It’s in and it’s out.”

What he said: Of the 55 players listed on the team’s roster, 25 are true freshmen, but Gravante is certain he has had more true freshmen in previous years. There are benefits and drawbacks to carrying a particularly young or old roster, but Gravante likes the mix of players.

“We’re a little bit more mature on both ends of the field with our upperclassmen,” he said. “So that buys us a little time to mature these kids. I think if we can have a good team early on, my hope is that we would get a few trips to the [Northeast Conference] tournament, and then we could hopefully win a couple of those NEC championships and get back to the NCAA tournament. And that starts with the youth and developing them so that by the time they’re seniors, we might have something very special going on.”