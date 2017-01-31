Division I men's lacrosse preview: Maryland Terps

Tuesday’s entry is the last of a series taking a look at each of the seven Division I programs in the state in order of finish from last season. The Sun’s men’s lacrosse preview is scheduled to be published Friday. Monday’s visit was with Loyola Maryland. This is Maryland’s turn.

Overview: After a lethargic 1-2 start, the Terps strung together 16 consecutive wins – a single-season record for the program – to collect the Big Ten regular-season and tournament championships and advance to the national title game for the 13th time in school history. But in an all-too-familiar refrain, they fell short in the NCAA tournament final, getting edged 14-13 in overtime by North Carolina. The team still finished with a school record for victories in a season with 17, but that is little consolation to a program that has not brought home the national crown since 1975 and has lost in its last nine title-game appearances.

Reason for optimism: Maryland flourished offensively last spring, and that could continue courtesy of one of the top attacks in Division I.

Seniors Matt Rambo (43 goals and 32 assists), Colin Heacock (42 G, 12 A), and Dylan Maltz (29 G, 9 A) are back. Sophomore Louis Dubick (5 G, 2 A), sophomore transfer Wes Reid (4 G, 3 A at Stevenson in 2016), and freshman Steven Shollenberger provide support, but the experience on attack is welcomed, considering the toll graduation took on the midfield (more on that later).

“If you talk to any coach, if you could have seniors across the board, you’d take it,” coach John Tillman said. “I think you would say that most people in any walk of life, there’s a certain level of comfort knowing that somebody’s been on the job for a couple of years because you know that they’ve learned, they’ve grown, they’ve seen other guys be successful, and they’ve been through the wars. So there is a comfort there knowing that you know what you’re getting, and they know what to expect, and they’re not on the job learning.”

Reason for pessimism: At first glance, the Terps would seem to be well stocked when it comes to the starting midfield.

Redshirt juniors Tim Rotanz (11 G, 7 A) and Lucas Gradinger (6 G, 3 A) – who played on the second line last season – are the obvious candidates to move up and join returning starter and junior Connor Kelly (31 G, 13 A). Senior Ben Chisolm (South River) and junior Christian Zawadzki are also in the conversation.

But promoting Rotanz and Gradinger might come at the expense of a second midfield that can add productivity to the offense. Deciphering how to employ certain players at certain positions is the task awaiting Tillman and his staff.

“That’s what we’re trying to figure out,” he said. “We’ve been mixing and matching where we’re going and what we’re doing. Certainly, Timmy’s had a really good fall and spring. He’s done a really good job. Balancing those midfields is something we’re always considering so that we’re not super young in one versus the other. I think we’ll have a little bit more clarity over the next couple of weeks in terms of what we do.”

Keep an eye on: Barring sudden injuries or ineffectiveness, the defense appears set.

Junior defenseman Bryce Young (3 G, 15 ground balls and five caused turnovers) is poised to start alongside seniors Tim Muller (42 GB, 24 CT) and Mac Pons (10 GB, 8 CT). And junior long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt has bounced back from a torn ACL suffered in October to rejoin short-stick defensive midfielders Isaiah Davis-Allen (4 G, 1 A, 45 GB, 11 CT), Adam DiMillo (9 GB, 2 CT), and Wesley Janeck (23 GB).

The biggest question mark has been answered by goalkeeper Dan Morris, who has bided his time behind Niko Amato and Kyle Bernlohr. Despite playing in just 15 games the past two seasons without making a start, the junior has fared well enough in the fall and preseason to earn Tillman’s vote to open the season in the cage.

“I think he’s ready,” Tillman said. “Certainly, he’s got to go out and prove it, but we’re confident with him in there that he can get the job done. And I think more importantly, the players in front of him are very confident in him. Certainly, he’s got to be him, and he doesn’t have to worry about who came before him. He just needs to play the way that works best for him and just go out there and compete. Again, it’s nice to have a guy who is not a pure freshman, a guy who’s been around the program for a couple of years and has played against good players in practice and has seen how two successful goalies prepared and got themselves ready.”

What he said: Graduation sapped Maryland of a pair of starters in defenseman Matt Dunn (17 GB, 8 CT) and Bernlohr, and two long-stick midfielders in Greg Danseglio (66 GB, 17 CT) and Mike McCarney (9 GB, 6 CT).

One might expect the team to count on the offense to set the pace until the defense can develop a sense of cohesion. But playing suffocating defense has been a long-standing tradition for the program, and that expectation will not change this spring.

“The defense has always been something that Maryland has prided itself on,” Tillman said. “So for us, we’ve always looked at it like there’s a standard here and there’s an expectation to meet, and I think that’s a great thing to motivate you and push you and challenge you. To me, it’s very inspiring to go, ‘Hey, we’ve always been good on defense. Let’s take pride in it, and let’s make sure we do what it takes in the offseason to work a little bit harder and this is my opportunity.’ We don’t really care who we lose. We’re going to get there, and that’s what we do, that’s part of our DNA. So we really haven’t approached it that way.”