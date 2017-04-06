Despite loss to Sacred Heart, Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse thinks it has shot at postseason

Saturday’s 13-5 loss to Sacred Heart at Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg was a blow for Mount St. Mary’s. It dropped the team to fifth in the Northeast Conference standings, and only the top four qualify for the league tournament.

Nonetheless, coach Tom Gravante continues to maintain that the Mountaineers (3-6 overall and 1-2 in the conference) still have a shot at earning a berth in what would be only their second league postseason in the past five years.

“It certainly makes things more difficult, but I still feel that we’re in control of our own destiny,” he said Thursday morning. “There are three games left – at Wagner [on April 15], at Hobart [on April 22] and home against St. Joseph’s [on April 29]. The way things play out, if we can win at least two out of three of those games, there’s a good chance we can get into the conference tournament with the head-to-head win over Bryant and maybe Hobart and/or St. Joseph’s. If we don’t get two wins, then we might be out of the picture. There’s a lot of parity in the conference with how it has played out.

"We still feel that we’re very much in control of our destiny, and winning will make everything right. That means that our guys have to understand that we need to play better, especially from the start. So we’re doing everything we can as a staff to keep it positive, working on us early in the week, and working on what we need to do against our opponents.”

Gravante admitted that the loss to the Pioneers (6-3, 2-1) was frustrating on several levels. Mount St. Mary’s committed a season high-tying 22 turnovers and was outscored 3-0 in the first eight minutes of the first quarter, 7-3 in the first half, and then 5-0 in the final period.

The Mountaineers will attempt to get back on the winning track when Bucknell (4-6) visits on Saturday at noon. Wedging in a non-conference opponent might seem unusual, but Gravante said the team needs to take advantage of any and every chance to play, fix previous errors and get better.

“I want our guys to play because the game experience they can get,” he said. “I believe in playing. I want guys to play. … I think the experience we grab from Bucknell will help further define who we are. We’re not really sure as a coaching staff who we are yet. So playing will help that.”