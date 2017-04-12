Despite Colgate loss, Rick Sowell maintains Navy men's lacrosse in control of own fate

Navy finds itself squarely on the bubble for the Patriot League tournament after absorbing a 10-4 loss at Colgate on Saturday. With a 5-7 overall record and a 3-4 mark in the conference, the team is tied with Lehigh (6-5, 3-4) for fifth in the standings with only one more league game left on the schedule.

Still, Midshipmen coach Rick Sowell was in no mood to declare a state of emergency for his program.

“We still control our own destiny,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “So if we win on Saturday, I know that will definitely secure a spot in the playoffs. … Obviously, there’s a big game coming up on Saturday, and that’s what we’re focusing our attention towards.”

That game involves No. 6 Army in what is arguably the greatest rivalry in college sports. So even if there wasn’t the matter of ending the regular season at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and honoring nine members of the senior class, the knowledge that Navy must upset the Black Knights (10-1, 6-0) to secure a berth in the Patriot League tournament is there.

But Sowell did not engage in the notion that Saturday is a must-win proposition for the Midshipmen.

“We’re just focusing on winning the game,” he said. “To be honest with you, we haven’t talked about must-wins, we haven’t talked about Patriot League standings and what a win does versus a loss. Right now, we’re just focusing on doing what we need to do in practice. … That’s what we’re focusing our attention on, preparing for a good, solid Army team and obviously our rival. So it’s a big game whether it has playoff implications or not.”

The one thing that Sowell did assure was an improved effort from the players and coaches after they had to digest reviewing film of the setback at the Raiders that severely hurt their chances to qualify for the conference postseason.

“We’re going to bounce back,” he said. “Obviously, we didn’t play our best. We certainly could have played better, but this group is a resilient group, and we’ve had to persevere through some adversity throughout the whole year. So that’s just not a thought in my mind, the [question of,] are we going to show up on Saturday? That just doesn’t enter my thoughts. … We can’t go back and do last Saturday over again. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see them down the road and have a chance to redeem ourselves, but right now our focus is on the Army West Point Black Knights.”