Despite being No. 2 seed in America East tourney, UMBC men's lacrosse left off all-conference first team

Not only did UMBC return to the America East tournament for the first time since 2014, but the team earned the No. 2 seed in the postseason. Despite that accomplishment, no Retrievers players found a spot on the All-America East first team, which was announced Wednesday.

UMBC (6-7 overall and 4-2 in the conference) was represented on the second team by three players in senior attackman Max Maxwell, sophomore midfielder Billy Nolan (Arundel) and sophomore defenseman Jason Brewster. Freshman attackman Ryan Frawley earned a berth on the rookie team.

The Retrievers will open the league tournament by clashing with No. 3 seed Binghamton (10-4, 4-2) in one semifinal Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Albany. The top-seeded Great Danes (12-2, 6-0) will tangle with No. 4 seed Stony Brook (7-6, 3-3) afterward.

In the Northeast Conference, Mount St. Mary’s sophomore midfielder Jack Mangan was named to the league’s second team.