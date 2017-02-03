Delaware men's lacrosse coach Bob Shillinglaw doesn't want his retirement to be a distraction

Bob Shillinglaw knows that by announcing Thursday night his plan to step down at the end of his 39th year as head coach at Delaware and 42nd overall, there will be a certain amount of hoopla and nostalgia flowing from many corners. But he would prefer that his retirement not serve as a distraction for his players.

“One thing I try to make very clear is that this is their experience, their year,” the Severna Park native and graduate who lives in Elkton said Friday morning. “It shouldn’t be about me, it should be about them. I’ve always said to my teams that I will do everything I possibly can to make their experience as best as it can be here and as well as me helping them in their future endeavors. I think they’re going to come out and play hard no matter what.”

That sentiment illustrates the 64-year-old Shillinglaw, a well-respected fixture in the lacrosse community who has coached more NCAA games than any of his peers. His career record with the Blue Hens is 303-295 and features 15 conference titles and four trips to the NCAA tournament in seven seasons between 2005 and 2011, including a run to the Final Four in 2007.

Delaware has stumbled in the past five years, however, going 28-48 and qualifying for just one appearance in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. But Shillinglaw dismissed the notion that the struggles contributed to his decision.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’ve been passionate about coaching at Delaware,” he said. “So I’m certainly not burnt out. It’s just a good situation for my family at this point. That’s the primary reason.”

Shillinglaw said informing his players about his plan at the conclusion of Thursday’s practice was tough.

“I love what I’ve been doing,” he said. "My alums have been absolutely fantastic. They’ve been so supportive and involved with the program. A lot of Delaware lacrosse is them, to be honest with you. So it was a difficult decision, but like I said, I think it’s the right decision for my family.”

Shillinglaw, who is an assistant professor at Delaware, said he has not given much thought to his future plans. He was also noncommittal about entertaining an offer to join another program either as an assistant coach or a consultant.

Shillinglaw said his primary focus is his team’s season opener against Bucknell at home on Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to this year with the team, and we kick off this Saturday against Bucknell,” he said. “I feel they’re going to respond very strongly on Saturday.”