Defensive players getting involved on offense for Maryland men's lacrosse

If there is one thing that sticks out about Maryland’s lacrosse team this year compared to last season, it is the Terps' speed. They get up and down the field extremely fast.

The Terps' transition game was wide open in the first half of Maryland’s 12-11 win over Yale on Saturday. It looked like a track meet with Terps goalie Dan Morris throwing quick outlet passes up the field.

The Terps didn’t just challenge the Bulldogs to the outside, but straight up the middle on clearing attempts. Defenseman Tim Muller and midfielders Nick Brozowski and Isaiah Davis-Allen looked like wide receivers.

Brozowski is a long-stick midfielder. Both he and Muller scored a goal. Muller was involved in offensive sets a couple of times. Instead of clearing the ball and going back down the field or to the sideline, he stayed on with the offense. He scored Maryland’s first goal of the game.

Will this be a constant new wrinkle in the offense?

“We emphasize trying to score goals in different ways,” Maryland coach John Tillman said, “so that maybe if you’re not playing as clean as you’d like, you find different ways to score and gain momentum.”

Muller doesn’t mind, but his focus is still on playing defense.

“I jokingly go up to [attackman Colin Heacock] every week, and say if I run all the way down the field, you guys got to give me the ball," Muller said. "I am not running down the field for nothing.

“Some guys definitely like it more then me, like Brozowski and [long-stick midfielder Matt Neufeldt],” Muller added about being part of the offense. “They love running up and down the field, but you've still got to stay back and do what we do traditionally on defense. When it comes down to defense, you've got to strap it up and play big boy defense.”