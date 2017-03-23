Defenseman Will Kroppe continues to be vital cog for McDaniel men's lacrosse

Will Kroppe ended the 2016 season as McDaniel’s first member on the Centennial Conference first team in four years. Despite the fact that the team has yet to play a league game, the senior defenseman may already be on his way to a second straight conference honor.

Kroppe is tied for the Division III lead in total caused turnovers (28) with Oglethorpe sophomore Andrew Kwapil and tied for fourth in average caused turnovers (3.5). He posted a season-high six forced turnovers in a 15-6 victory against Albright on March 11 and four each in an 11-8 win against Wooster four days later and a 13-5 loss to No. 18 Roanoke on Saturday.

Green Terror coach Keith Euker said Kroppe can handle his stick, which convinced the coaches to put him on the man-up offense last spring. He also credited Kroppe’s proficiency for pressuring opponents to an emphasis on fundamentals.

“He’s very precise,” Euker said Wednesday. “He doesn’t throw a lot of junk, and he doesn’t throw a lot of whacks, but he’s very precise in terms of when he throws a check and what type of check he throws. And because he’s so athletic, he’s able to do that while continuing to move his feet. You see a lot of defensemen stop their feet for a second after they’ve thrown a check, which allows their opponent to get a half-step on them. Some of it is certainly his God-given ability and talent, but some of it is also just his mentality.”

Kroppe is no one-trick pony. He also ranks second on McDaniel (5-3) in ground balls with 32, and Euker said that Kroppe’s well-rounded skills have been a boon for the coaching staff.

“He’s just one of those guys who is a human vacuum when the ball is on the carpet,” Euker said. “He’s someone that we certainly rely on in different capacities. At times, we’ll run him on the wings, and at times, we’ll run him down low. Regardless of the fact that he’s got a long-pole in his hands, he’s a very versatile player, and it allows us to move him around a little bit and be a bit more strategic.”

For all of his physical talent, Kroppe may be most valued for his leadership. As a member of the 2016 squad that won only three times in 15 games and registered a program-worst 12 losses, Kroppe has been one of the leaders in trying to make sure there is not another repeat this season.

“He’s one of the guys who has set the tone to say, ‘This isn’t going to happen again on my watch,’” Euker said. “He’s done a phenomenal job of not just leading the defense, but leading the team on and off the field in terms of how we’re going to do things and what our mindset is and how we approach things to prepare for our opponent. Will is one of those special players that you hate to see graduate, but we’re very fortunate that he is here with us.”