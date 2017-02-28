Salisbury lacrosse defenseman Kyle Tucker shuts down another opponent

Tommy Heller may not have been Gettysburg’s leading scorer, but Salisbury coach Jim Berkman recognized that the sophomore midfielder was a catalyst for the Bullets. So when No. 6 Gettysburg and the No. 1 and reigning NCAA Division III champion Sea Gulls clashed on Saturday, Berkman called on one of his big guns.

Junior Kyle Tucker shifted from his usual spot on close defense to join senior long-stick midfielder Andrew Ternahan in the defensive midfield, and his specific responsiblity was shadowing Heller. Consider the mission accomplished as Tucker shut out Heller, who also committed three turnovers.

Berkman noted that Salisbury (4-0) employed a similar strategy against the Bullets (1-1) in last year’s NCAA tournament semifinals, moving then-sophomore defenseman Will Nowesnick up top to limit a first midfield that finished the season with a combined 165 points.

“So we had two poles up top,” Berkman said Monday. “Kyle came up top and played Heller and did a really nice job of limiting his opportunities and negating some of the quickness and other things that Heller brings to the game.”

Tucker, who recorded 66 ground balls and 48 caused turnovers last spring, joined Nowesnick (53 GB, 42 CT) as a top cover guy, and Berkman will use either player depending on the opponent’s most dangerous weapon. If he is big and physical, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Nowesnick will get the call. If the assignment is smaller and quick, the 6-0, 195-pound Tucker – whom Berkman said is “in the top 3 on our team in speed" – will handle the duties.

Tucker only earned honorable-mention All-American honors despite his gaudy numbers. But Berkman said the lack of national attention was not entirely unexpected.

“There were some guys last year coming back, and he was the new kid on the block,” he said. “Sometimes you’ve got to earn your due, and I think he had a great season, and we had a great season, and both him and Will [a second-team All American] got recognized at the end. He’s definitely laid down the groundwork for this season.”

Berkman said he has been pleased to watch Tucker grow from a long-stick midfielder to a starting close defenseman.

“I think he’s just a little older, he’s a little smarter, and he’s a little bit more disciplined,” Berkman said. “I think a lot of times last year, he tried to take the ball away at times that weren’t the appropriate times and he made a few mistakes. And now you’ve got three defensemen that get to play another year together. So they know each other.”