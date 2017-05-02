Defense for Towson men's lacrosse has returned to its familiar stingy ways in 2017

Even after Towson graduated four defensive starters -- its goalkeeper and three defensemen -- and its No. 2 long-stick midfielder last spring, Tyler Mayes never doubted that the defense would regain the form that made it the stingiest unit in 2016.

The senior long-stick midfielder’s belief has been well-founded. The No. 13 Tigers (8-4, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) have surrendered only 96 goals, which is the second fewest in Division I only to No. 16 Richmond’s 85.

Mayes credited the defense’s revival to the maturity of the four new starters, which include defensemen Sid Ewell (CCBC-Essex), Chad Patterson (Westminster) and Gray Bodden (Winters Mill).

“We were a young group down low, and I think the experience from the first half of the season really helped them,” said Mayes, a Bel Air resident and Calvert Hall graduate. “We’re just meshing really well right now. Our goal for every opponent is to keep them under 10 goals because we know that if our offense can score 10 goals, it’s going to work out for us. I think it just comes with the experience of the season. We’re starting to find our groove, and hopefully, we can keep going through the rest of the year.”

Towson has been downright miserly against CAA competition. The unit has not given up 10 goals in each of five games against conference opponents and has allowed an average of 7.6 goals over that span.

“This is what you expect from us,” coach Shawn Nadelen said. “I feel like we’ve got good, solid personnel, and we expect them to work on every rep to create a stop. Whether it’s a stop or a turnover or whatever it is, we want to get the ball up and out to the other end, and that’s the job of the defense.”

After giving junior goalkeeper Josh Miller the first seven starts of the season, the team has turned to senior Matt Hoy, who has started the past three games and four of five. Nadelen confirmed that Hoy is now the primary starter in the cage.

Nadelen said Hoy has grown from backing up Tyler White for three years to grabbing the reins this year.

“I think he’s just gotten comfortable,” he said. “I feel like coming into this year as a senior but as a backup for much of his career, there was a lot of pressure built up on himself to be that guy and to really perform well, and it hurt him. I think it hurt him negatively in the evaluation parts of practice and things like that. I feel like he’s been able to settle down and play a little bit more under control and just be more calm out there.”