Pietramala said need to win is "a little bit greater with each game" for Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

Mired in a three-game losing streak and a little more than a week away from diving into the Big Ten schedule, No. 17 Johns Hopkins’ home game with No. 15 Virginia looms large as a critical point in the season.

But freshman attackman Forry Smith is not prepared to describe the game between the Cavaliers (5-3) and the Blue Jays (4-3) as must-win.

“I don’t think so,” he said Tuesday. “We take every game as a must-win. We really would like to have that game [an 8-7 overtime loss to No. 6 Syracuse] on Saturday back. We’re just taking our mistakes and focusing on this weekend. Virginia is a great team, and it would be an awesome win for us, but we go out there every Saturday trying to do the best we can and get a W.”

Smith’s sentiment was backed up by Dave Pietramala, who pointed out that it is still March and that the team has yet to start conference play. But he did acknowledge that the desire to snap out of this current rut is building.

“Now we’ve got to perform,” he said Wednesday morning. “Let’s put aside the wins and losses. We’ve got to perform better. That’s the most important thing. You’re not going to win games unless you leave some things on the table and unless you’re more consistent.

The Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse team lost to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, March 18; it was their third straight loss. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

"You want to win, and the need to win becomes a little bit stronger and a little bit greater with each game. But to say that in March, it’s a must-win for any team, we still have conference play left.”

As distressing as the Johns Hopkins’ three-game skid is, Virginia has alternated wins and losses in its last six games and is 0-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, which does not offer an automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament because it has less than the six mandated schools to earn that qualifier.

Nonetheless, Smith is fully aware of how much of a boost it would be to leave Saturday's 1 p.m. game at Homewood Field with a positive result.

“It would be a great win,” he said. “I think there are a lot of similarities between us and them. We both have three losses, and there have been some ups and downs this season. So it would definitely be a huge win.”