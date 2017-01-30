Dave Pietramala says Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse "can't dwell" on Patrick Foley's absence

Around this time a year ago, Johns Hopkins knew it would enter the 2016 campaign without midfielders Joel Tinney and Connor Reed. So the team is in an all-too-familiar position after Sunday’s announcement that starting defenseman Patrick Foley will sit out the upcoming spring because of academic issues.

But that does not make the situation any easier to absorb for the Blue Jays, who had hoped that Foley’s presence – along with others – would help the defense cut into the 11.6 goals per game it allowed last season.

“You never want to lose a good player. Unfortunately, it happens,” coach Dave Pietramala said Monday morning. “We can’t dwell on it. It’s unfortunate. … It’s a hole we have to fill, and that’s why we use different guys throughout practice and rotate different guys in and out. We try different combinations, and we need to pre