Dave Pietramala not divulging identity of starting goalie for Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

After Gerald Logan started the first seven games at goalkeeper for No. 10 Johns Hopkins, Brock Turnbaugh has started the past six including Saturday night’s 12-5 loss to Big Ten rival and now-No. 1 Maryland.

But Turnbaugh, a junior who hails from Phoenix and graduated from Hereford, did not finish that game, getting pulled after surrendering eight goals and making zero saves with 12:27 left in the second quarter. Logan, a graduate student, played the final 42:27 and stopped nine shots while giving up four goals.

So which goalie will occupy the net when the No. 3 seed Blue Jays (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) meet No. 2 seed Ohio State (12-3, 3-2) in a league tournament semifinal Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Columbus, Ohio? Coach Dave Pietramala isn’t saying.

“That’s not something we’re interested in sharing with anybody,” he said Wednesday.

Pietramala said there were two reasons for his decision to pull Turnbaugh in the second quarter Saturday.

“We didn’t feel that Brock was seeing the ball very well,” he said. “I don’t think we were helping him at all. So when you have a situation like that, you’re looking for a spark, and Gerald gave us that spark. There were moments when we didn’t stand tall and help Gerald at either end of the field. That game is not on Brock. We just felt like he wasn’t seeing the ball well, we were trying to get a spark, we put Gerald in and we got it at times, which was great. I thought Gerald performed admirably. But nonetheless, we walk away with a loss, and it’s a team loss, and we move forward.”

The offense also had its share of troubles, manufacturing its lowest output since Feb. 10, 2015, when that squad dropped a 7-5 decision at Towson. The six starters combined for only two goals and two assists with junior midfielder Joel Tinney accounting for one goal and one assist.

Junior attackman Shack Stanwick finished with an assist, but Pietramala confirmed that the Baltimore resident and Boys’ Latin graduate is not fully healthy because of an apparent left foot injury suffered in a 19-9 flogging of Michigan on April 22.

“He’s obviously not healthy, but that’s the way it goes,” Pietramala said. “We made the decision to play him. The bottom line is, we’re a better team with Shack Stanwick than we are without him.”