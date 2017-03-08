Dave Pietramala does not think 18-7 loss at Princeton is indicative of Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

Poor results can expose a team’s deficiencies, and Dave Pietramala is not of the mind to sugarcoat Johns Hopkins’ 18-7 loss at previously unranked Princeton on Friday.

“From top to bottom, we just didn’t show up,” the coach said Wednesday morning. “It was a team effort – coaches, players. We just did not do the job. We did not have the appropriate respect for our opponent, we did not play with effort, and we didn’t get the job done.

"In today’s day and age, I don’t care who you are, but if you don’t show up, you won’t be successful. That’s all been addressed with our team, and we have moved on, and we have not had a discussion about it since Saturday afternoon.”

But by the same token, Pietramala said it is too early to define the No. 7 Blue Jays (4-1) by the program’s worst setback since May 15, 2010. That team was beaten 18-5 by Duke in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“I don’t think that game is indicative of our team,” he said. “I haven’t seen that from our team this year. I’m not an anomaly guy. It happened. You have to own what you do. If you win, you own it. If you lose, you own it. You’re never as good as you think you are, and you’re never as bad as you think you are.

"In this case, I obviously don’t believe we’re as bad as we performed, but on that day, we did not perform well. That was clear and obvious. Our job is to own that, learn from that, and build off of that.”

Johns Hopkins will seek to bounce back against No. 16 Towson (3-1) on Saturday at noon at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Pietramala said he has seen an improved effort from the players in practices thus far, but stopped short of saying that he wants them to play with anger against the Tigers.

“What you want is you want your team to respond in an appropriate fashion,” he said. “What I’d like is for our team to play with the same effort, the same energy, the same focus, and the same level of execution in every single game. For four games, we’ve done a pretty darn good job of that, and we did not do that last week.”