Getting more production from second midfield is a priority for Maryland lacrosse coach John Tillman

Part of Maryland’s successful run a year ago to a program-record 16-game winning streak and an appearance in the NCAA tournament final was the play of the second midfield. The trio of Pat Young, Tim Rotanz, and Lucas Gradinger not only manufactured points, but also meshed well enough with the attack to give the starting midfield some much-needed rest.

This season, the No. 10 Terps (4-2) have not received similar production from the second unit. No one from the backup midfield has more than three points. That’s why coach John Tillman acknowledged that working with that unit is one of the biggest areas of need for him and his coaching staff.

“I think we’ve got to get better there, and I think that’s something we’re working on, certainly this week,” Tillman said Tuesday. “I think most coaches would tell you that they’d like to get more from their second midfield. We’re still a work in progress there. I’m still optimistic that we can get some more development. [Senior] Ben Chisolm gave us a big goal [in a 13-12 overtime loss to Villanova] on Saturday, which was great. So we’ve just got to keep working with those guys and keep developing them. We’ve had a few different guys cycle through there. So we’re trying to settle in on a group and try to settle in on what they’re good at and comfortable with. I think we’ve just got to keep working at that.”

Chisolm, a Davidsonville resident and South River graduate, and junior Adam DiMillo are the mainstays on the second midfield. Sophomore Timothy Monahan and freshmen Steven Shollenberger and Jack Wilson have gotten runs with the unit with Monahan filling out the line for now.

None of the aforementioned players took more than three shots last spring, and Tillman said it is foolish to expect them to play as well as Young, Rotanz, and Gradinger did.

“I think there’s always a learning curve when they get their feet wet,” he said. “I think you see that in many sports. There’s always a little bit of a development time. You’d love to snap your fingers, and they’re going to get it. But I do think it takes a little time for the game to slow down and get those guys comfortable, and there’s a little bit of that on the other side, too, with the coaches trying to get them into spots where you say, ‘OK, this is where they seem the most comfortable.’ I think there’s both sides – them and us – trying to work together to help them be successful."