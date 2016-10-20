By the numbers: 2017 schedule for Towson men's lacrosse

Towson has released its schedule for the 2017 season. Here is a breakdown of key numbers for the Tigers, who went 16-3 last spring, captured their third Colonial Athletic Association tournament championship in four years, and dropped a 10-8 decision to No. 7 seed Loyola Maryland in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament.

10: Towson’s longest layoff of the year will span the 10 days between a March 14 game against Ohio State and a March 25 contest against Denver. It will mark the longest in-season break since 1997 when that squad went 13 days between games against Syracuse and Delaware.

9: Nine was the magic number for the Tigers in 2016. When the offense scored nine or more goals, the team went 14-0.

8: The offense returns eight of 10 players who registered 15 or more points last year. That group is led by senior attackmen Ryan Drenner (33 goals and 23 assists) and Joe Seider (35 G, 5 A).

7: The Tigers’ average margin of victory in 2016 was the seventh-best mark in Division I. They outscored their opponents 207-138 in 19 contests for a 3.6 goals-per-game average.

6: For the second time in three years, Towson will host just six regular-season games. Since coach Shawn Nadelen took over in 2012, the program is 28-12 at Johnny Unitas Stadium including an 11-1 mark last spring.

5: The Tigers scored 10 or more goals during a five-game stretch last spring and won all five contests. That’s the longest run of 10-plus goals that resulted in victories in a single season since the 2012 squad also won five straight games with 10 or more goals in each game.

4: For the fourth time in five seasons, Towson will play host to three consecutive contests. But the upcoming stretch will not be easy as it includes games against Johns Hopkins on March 11, Ohio State, and Denver.

3: The Tigers will tangle with three opponents that earned spots in last year’s NCAA tournament. Aside from Johns Hopkins and Denver, the team will face Loyola Maryland on March 1 at home.

2: Towson’s .842 winning percentage in 2016 was the second-highest mark in the country. The program’s success rate trailed only Maryland’s .850 winning percentage (17-3).

1: The Tigers will open the campaign on the road and end it at home for the first time since 2013. They will travel to Emmitsburg to meet Mount St. Mary’s on Feb. 18 and conclude the regular season hosting Colonial Athletic Association rival Hofstra on April 29.