By the numbers: 2017 schedule for Navy men's lacrosse

Navy has released its schedule for the 2017 season. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Midshipmen, who went 11-5 last year, captured a share of the Patriot League regular-season championship, and fell 11-10 to No. 5 seed Brown in the NCAA quarterfinals.

10: Last season marked the first time Navy had exceeded the 10-win mark in a single campaign in coach Rick Sowell’s five-year tenure. It was the program’s first double-digit victory total since the 2009 squad also won 11 games.

9: For the first time in nine years, the Midshipmen stitched together a seven-game winning streak in 2015. The 2007 squad opened that campaign with eight consecutive victories.

8: When holding opponents to eight goals or fewer in 2015, Navy went 7-0. The defense finished the campaign allowing 7.4 goals, which ranked second in Division I.

7: The Midshipmen will take to the road for seven games. It will mark their most away contests in a regular season since the 2011 squad also played seven times outside of Annapolis.

6: Navy is scheduled to host six games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the fourth time in seven years. The program had played six contests at home in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

4: For the first time in four years, Navy will travel for three consecutive road games in the regular season with trips to Penn on March 7 and a pair of Patriot League foes in Lafayette on March 11 and Loyola Maryland on March 18. The 2013 squad played three straight contests on the road in the regular season twice.

3: The Midshipmen will meet three opponents that earned spots in last year’s NCAA tournament. They will open at Johns Hopkins on Feb. 7, welcome Maryland to Annapolis on Feb. 11 and visit Loyola.

2: Navy will tangle with a pair of teams from the Ivy League in the regular season for the first time in 27 years when the program faces Penn on March 7 and Dartmouth on March 21. The 1990 squad played against Penn and Princeton within a five-day span in March.

1: For the first time in 11 years, the Midshipmen will begin a campaign on the road when they visit Homewood Field in Baltimore to take on Johns Hopkins. The 2006 squad opened the season at St. Joseph’s.