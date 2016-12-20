By the numbers: 2017 schedule for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse

Mount St. Mary’s has released its schedule for the 2017 season. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Mountaineers, who went 6-8 last year.

10: For the first time in 10 years, Mount St. Mary’s will open and end a season with home games. The team will welcome Delaware to Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg on Feb. 11 and will host Northeast Conference rival St. Joseph’s on April 29.

9: The Mountaineers ended a four-year streak of nine or more losses in the regular season. It had been the longest stretch of at least nine setbacks in a campaign since the program endured a five-year trend spanning 2005 to 2009.

8: Mount St. Mary’s won all four games last season in which opponents scored eight goals or fewer. The team defeated Georgetown 11-8, Furman 10-8, VMI 14-2, and Wagner 7-3.

7: The Mountaineers return seven starters, including three juniors on the defensive end in Daniel Barber (28 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers) and Kevin Verkler (11 GB, 10 CT) and goalkeeper Matt Vierheller (10.50 goals-against average and .430 save percentage).

5: Mount St. Mary’s is set to play just five of 14 regular-season games away from Emmitsburg. That’s the fewest number of road contests in a regular season since the 2011 squad also played just five away games.

5: The Mountaineers went 5-2 last spring when they scored at least 10 goals. Their only losses when they reached double digits occurred against Bucknell (15-10) and UMBC (14-11).

4: Mount St. Mary’s has finished fourth or lower in the Northeast Conference in each of the past four campaigns. The program has not captured a league regular-season or tournament championship since the conference’s debut season in 2010.

3: The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the season with three home games – against Delaware on Feb. 11, Towson on Feb. 18 and Richmond on Feb. 21. The last time they started a campaign with three straight contests in Emmitsburg was 1994 when that squad hosted four consecutive games against Marist, Colgate, UMBC and Ohio State.

2: Mount St. Mary’s will take on two opponents that qualified for last year’s NCAA tournament. The team welcomes Colonial Athletic Association champion Towson on Feb. 18 and visits Northeast Conference titlist Hobart on April 22.

1: The Mountaineers will travel to meet Bellarmine on March 11 for the first time in both schools’ histories.