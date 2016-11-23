By the numbers: 2017 schedule for Johns Hopkins men's lacrosse

Johns Hopkins has released its schedule for the 2017 season. Here is a breakdown of what awaits the Blue Jays, who went 8-7 last year and lost 17-8 to No. 5 seed Brown in the first round of the NCAA tournament:

10: Johns Hopkins finished last season ranked in the Top 10 in Division I in three categories. The team was seventh in man-up offense (48.1 percent) and 10th in assists (7.3) and points (19.6) per game.

9: The Blue Jays’ inability to reach nine wins last spring marked the fewest by a squad since the 2010 team went 7-8. The eight victories were tied for the second-fewest in a single season during coach Dave Pietramala’s 16-year tenure.

8: Johns Hopkins is 8-5 in overtime games in its last six seasons after going 3-1 in similar games last fall. The program is 24-14 in overtime games overall under Pietramala.

7: The Blue Jays welcome back seven players who each registered at least 10 points last season. That group is headed by junior attackman Shack Stanwick (20 goals and 38 assists) and senior attackman Wilkins Dismuke (24 G, 3 A).

6: Johns Hopkins will tangle with six opponents that advanced to last year’s NCAA tournament. The team will play host to Navy on Feb. 7 and Loyola Maryland on Feb. 18 and visit 2016 national champion North Carolina on Feb. 25, Towson on March 11, Syracuse on March 18, and Maryland on April 29.

5: For the fifth time in six years, the Blue Jays are scheduled to play just six games in the regular season away from Homewood Field. They will play just once on the road in February.

4: Johns Hopkins will take four consecutive road trips for the first time in 31 years when it faces North Carolina, Princeton on March 4, Towson, and Syracuse. The 1986 squad defeated Hobart, Washington College, Princeton, and Virginia in a stretch away from Baltimore.

3: The Blue Jays will open the season with three consecutive games at Homewood Field against Navy, UMBC on Feb. 11, and Loyola. The program had begun campaigns in 2010, 2012, and 2014 with three straight home games.

2: Johns Hopkins graduated just two starters from last fall. But the offense will miss attackman Ryan Brown (41 goals and 16 assists) and midfielder Holden Cattoni (20 G, 4 A).

1: There can be only one starting goalkeeper. Junior Brock Turnbaugh (11.51 goals-against average and .471 save percentage) is the incumbent, but Michigan transfer and graduate student Gerald Logan (12.51 GAA, .509 save percentage) and Under Armour All-American freshman Jacob Giacalone will press for playing time.