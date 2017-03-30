Attention to improving man-down defense has paid off for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse

One of Mount St. Mary’s coach Tom Gravante’s favorite comparisons involves equating man-up opportunities in lacrosse to free throws in basketball. He does not have a similar analogy when it comes to man-down defense, but it’s still an area that grabs his attention.

And so far, the work the Mountaineers (3-5 overall and 1-1 in the Northeast Conference) have put in to improve their man-down unit is working. The defense has successfully killed off 71.1 percent of its man-down situations (27-of-38) to rank 19th in Division I in that category. Last spring, the team was at 65.5 percent (38-of-58) to rank 31st.

The success of the man-down unit has frequently provided Mount St. Mary’s with a boost of adrenaline, Gravante said.

“It’s a huge boost because we’re man-down and the way I look at from an offensive standpoint when we’re on man-up is that we should get a good shot or score,” he said Thursday morning. "So for me and I bet for our defensive coordinator [Tim McIntee], it’s always a nervous situation when a flag goes down on you. It’s a free opportunity for the other team to move the ball and really tee off on your goalie.

"I don’t have a problem – and I’m pretty sure Coach McIntee feels the same way – that if they want to take an outside shot, that’s OK. We don’t want to give up a crease goal. I’ll take our chances with an outside shot and [junior goalkeeper] Matt Vierheller’s ability to get a stick on it and make the save. But inside of five [yards], that’s going to be a problem for any goalie on any team. But I think we’ve done a nice job with that.”

Vierheller, of Forest Hill in Harford County, is part of a defensive crew that returns four of five players from last year’s man-down defense that included junior Daniel Barber (Archbishop Spalding), redshirt senior Kevin Verkler, and sophomore midfielder Jack Mangan. Barber, Verkler, Mangan, and senior long-stick midfielder Tommy Lyons have worked together to induce opponents into taking long-range or poorly-angled shots that Vierheller has an opportunity to block.

If there is one concern, it’s that the Mountaineers are tied for sixth in the nation in total number of man-down situations. With Sacred Heart (5-3, 1-1) tied for 12th in the country in most man-up chances (34) and visiting Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg on Saturday, at 12 p.m., Gravante said the team cannot afford silly penalties.

“That’s always a concern,” he said. “We want to stay out of the penalty box. … We really need to work on that. Specifically, there are a couple of defensemen that have routinely been in the penalty box game after game, and we are working with them to anticipate and get there sooner.”