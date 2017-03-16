Alex Woodall of Towson lacrosse headlines additions to Tewaaraton Award watch list

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced Thursday a first round of additions to the Tewaaraton Award watch list, and Towson sophomore faceoff specialist Alex Woodall headlines the group.

The Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate ranks ninth in Division I with a 64.5 faceoff percentage and 16th in ground balls per game at 6.7. Woodall shared Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week honors with Hofstra junior midfielder Dylan Alderman.

The list includes a pair of Princeton players in senior midfielder Zach Currier and junior midfielder Austin Sims. There are also two freshman midfielders in Virginia’s Dox Aitken and Penn State’s Gerard Arceri.

More players can be added to the watch list on April 6. The pool of candidates will then be narrowed to 25 on April 27 and five finalists on May 11 before the Tewaaraton Award ceremony on June 1 in Washington, D.C.