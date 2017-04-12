Alex Woodall back to winning faceoffs for Towson men's lacrosse after rough two-game stretch

No one is attributing Towson’s two-game win streak solely on Alex Woodall’s return to winning faceoffs. But it would be fair to argue that the recent play of the Annapolis resident and St. Mary’s graduate has contributed to the team’s latest success Colonial Athletic Association play.

Woodall won 66.7 percent of his draws (12-of-18 including 8-of-11 in the second half) and picked up two ground balls in the No. 16 Tigers’ 8-7 decision at Drexel on April 1. The junior then won 54.5 percent (12-of-22 including 9-of-12 in the first half) and collected six loose balls in an 11-8 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

“I think we’ve gotten better as a faceoff unit,” coach Shawn Nadelen said Tuesday. “I think he’s been pretty consistent with what he’s doing at the faceoff X – whether that’s controlling the ball to himself or kicking it to the wings. One thing that he has improved on has been his ground ball play and being able to get the ball off the ground the first time, which was something we were struggling with at times earlier in the year.

"Even though he was having success, he would still at times kind of muck the initial ground ball. But it’s been good to see him to continue to do well and our wing play from guys like [senior long-stick midfielder] Tyler Mayes and [sophomore short-stick defensive midfielder] Zach Goodrich and [senior two-way midfielder] Tyler Young. They’re doing a lot of good things for us there.”

Woodall’s 60 percent success rate (24-of-40) and eight ground balls in his last two starts are a stark contrast from his struggles in losses to No. 9 Ohio State on March 15 and No. 4 Denver on March 25. In those setbacks, he won just 25.8 percent (8-of-31) and scooped up one ground ball for Towson (6-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference).

“He was disappointed in himself,” Nadelen said of Woodall’s mindset. “He knows he could have done a better job. That’s his role on the team, and he wants to do that to the best of his ability. He thinks he didn’t do great against Ohio State. Denver was a little bit better showing, but not as good as it could have been as far as controlling the ball. But there was some silver lining in that loss with regards to his ability to control the ball out.

"We just didn’t do a good job of putting it to good spots or be in good positions off the wings. So I think that continued to give him confidence going against the No. 1 guy in the country even though that didn’t turn into a win at the X or a win in the game.”