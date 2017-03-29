After double overtime loss at Bucknell, Loyola Maryland on mission "to fix Loyola"

In a typical week, players for Loyola Maryland would have a scouting report of their upcoming opponent and begin concentrating on that team’s strengths and vulnerabilities. This week, however, is anything but typical.

As of Wednesday morning, the players had not received a detailed scouting report of Colgate – which visits Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The priority now is taking an intensive look at the Greyhounds (5-4 overall and 3-1 in the Patriot League) and what plagued them in Saturday’s 9-8 double overtime loss at Bucknell (3-5, 2-3).

“At this time of the year, it’s hard to talk about, ‘We just had a bad day’ because we’ve done that before, and you hope to fix it,” coach Charley Toomey said. “Really this week has been more about Loyola than what a typical work week would be for our opponent. We’ve got to fix Loyola. We’ve got to go back to square one defensively and in the clearing game and really just make sure that we’re buttoning up a few things with us before we’re ready to move on. As of today, we’re not ready to move onto Colgate. We’re still fixing Loyola.”

The culprits in Saturday’s setback were multiple. The most glaring was three failed clears – two of which that directly contributed to goals including the game-winner from junior attackman Will Sands with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in the second extra session.

There were also 17 turnovers (three in the two overtime periods) and some rash decisions in shot selection – all of which led to an outcome that dropped Loyola behind No. 7 Army (8-1, 4-0) and No. 16 Boston University (9-1, 3-1) in the race for the conference’s regular-season title and the top seed in the league tournament.

“I felt like we missed on a lot of opportunities that I’ve seen this team typically hit on,” Toomey said. “It was frustrating, it was a frustrating day. Not to take anything from Bucknell. I thought they competed, and I thought they played hard and had a good game plan. But we’re frustrated from watching the film about what was left out there.”

Toomey acknowledged that it is a little out of the ordinary to not yet study the Raiders (3-6, 1-3). But he maintained that he believes it is the best remedy for what is ailing the Greyhounds.

“They’re used to getting into a scouting report and thinking about their opponent a little bit earlier in the week than they’re dealing with this week, but I think everybody recognizes that for us to go forward, we’ve got to fix Loyola,” he said. “This is more about us firming up both sides of the ball before we can get a win and understand our opponent.”