After 1-3 start last year, Stevenson men's lacrosse on better footing with 2-1 record in 2017

Since opening the season with a 16-13 loss at No. 2 Rochester Institute of Technology on Feb. 25, Stevenson has defeated a pair of ranked opponents in No. 10 Gettysburg on March 4 and No. 20 Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday.

For the No. 7 Mustangs, the 2-1 mark is miles different from last year’s start in which that squad lost three of its first four games.

“It’s always important to get off to a good start,” coach Paul Cantabene said Monday morning. “Last year, we started off 1-3. So that wasn’t a good start. In a similar situation, we’re off to a 2-1 start with some wins over some quality wins. I think it helps us out. It gives us a little more confidence as we move into these next few games.”

Stevenson’s improved record has been somewhat reflected by the play of junior J.T. Thelen. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound attackman has scored at least two goals in each of his three starts and is tied for second on the team in goals (seven) and points (nine).

“J.T.’s a great shooter, and he’s got a lot of great skills,” Cantabene said. “He’s a guy who didn’t play last year due to his grades. He improved his grades and got himself back eligible this year, which is outstanding. He’s really just getting back into the groove. He’s learning how to play these games again and how things go and the ebbs and flows of them. I think he’s doing a really good job, and he’s going to be a guy who scores a lot of goals for us this year.”

Thelen is still finding his rhythm on the field and a level of cohesion with senior Wade Korvin (six goals and two assists) and junior Brandon Watson (1 G, 4 A), his fellow starters on attack. But Cantabene said Thelen’s adjustment has been swifter than one might think.

“He’s made it look easy because he’s got some good talent,” Cantabene said. “He’s got an excellent stick and good eyes, and he can do things that other people can’t do, and he’s really crafty inside. It’s coming back to him. He’s a kid that if you give him room and time, he’s able to score that goal. Last year, we didn’t really have that. When we had open shots, sometimes we let goalies off the hook. This year, I think when we have open shots, we’re making goalies pay a lot more, and I think J.T. is capable of doing that.”