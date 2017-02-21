Maryland men's lacrosse scoring man-up goals contributing to offensive explosiveness

Maryland enters the week ranked sixth in Division I in scoring at 16.7 goals per game, and part of that has to do with the man-up offense's success.

The Terps (3-0), who are tied with Denver for the top spot in the latest Inside Lacrosse poll, have converted 70 percent (seven of 10) of their extra-man chances through three games. The percentage is tied with Stony Brook for sixth in the country, and the seven man-up goals are tied for second with the Seawolves and Vermont, trailing only No. 18 Duke’s nine.

Coach John Tillman said the unit’s ability to take advantage of man-up opportunities can be credited to offensive coordinator J.L. Reppert and an experienced core of players headed by senior attackmen Matt Rambo, Colin Heacock and Dylan Maltz.

“I don’t think we’re doing anything too much different,” Tillman said Tuesday morning. “I think what you’ll find there is obviously Coach Reppert has done a great job with that group, but you have a veteran group and a group that has been around. So when you have veteran players, your ability to make decisions, your stickwork, your understanding of how defenses are playing, that will benefit you for sure.”

Heacock, a Catonsville resident and Boys’ Latin graduate, is tied for the national lead in individual extra-man goals with three. He is joined by his teammate, freshman midfielder Jared Bernhardt, who has five goals and two assists overall.

Tillman pointed out that Bernhardt has benefited from playing with that unit.

“That’s a very unselfish group of players, and if he just moves and he’s in the right spots, there’s a good chance that those guys will find him,” Tillman said. “And conversely, when the other guys are playing off-ball when Jared has it, I think they know that Jared’s going to be looking for them. I think with the man-up goals, all of them with Jared have been assisted. So it just shows that he’s pretty adept at finding those spots, but also his teammates have been doing a great job of getting him the ball in spots where he would have a potentially successful opportunity to score.”

The law of averages suggests that Maryland’s 70 percent clip will not last for the entire season, but Tillman said the point is to field a consistent man-up offense that can contribute at timely moments.

“It’s inevitable where you’re going to get to a point in the year where you’re going to play a stingy defense or you might run into a team that’s winning faceoffs or things just aren’t clicking offensively,” he said. “If you can get a couple man-up goals, that can certainly get you through some of those tough times.”