Nine players with local ties named to the U.S. women's lacrosse national team

Led by three-time Tewaaraton Award winner Taylor Cummings, nine players with local ties -- including six former Maryland Terps -- were named Wednesday to the United States women's lacrosse national team that will compete for the World Cup in July.

Cummings, a McDonogh graduate and the most decorated player in the history of women's college lacrosse, is on the national team for the first time. She is joined by former Terps Brooke Griffin (South River), Katie Schwarzmann (Century), Alice Mercer (Century), Alex Aust and Megan Douty.

Maryland has more former players named to the team than any other college program. North Carolina has four and Syracuse has three.

Also named to the team: Kelly Rabil (Hammond, James Madison), Allyson Carey (John Carroll, Vanderbilt) and Kirsten Carr (Mercy, North Carolina). All three, along with Schwarzmann are veterans of the gold medal-winning United States 2013 World Cup team.

Four of the local players selected -- Cummings, Griffin, Schwarzmann and Carey -- are former Baltimore Sun All-Metro Players of the Year.

Head coach Ricky Fried selected the 18-player team after last weekend's Team USA Spring Premiere exhibition in Florida where the 25-player U.S. World Cup Training Team defeated Florida and Notre Dame.

“Of the three World Cups I’ve been a part of, including this summer’s, this was the most difficult process because of the wealth of talent in the player pool, but I’m excited with the group moving forward as we strive to defend gold,” Fried said in a statement.

The team will compete for its third consecutive championship and its eighth since 1982 at the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women’s World Cup in Guildford, England, from July 12-22.

Following is the complete roster:

Attack

Alex Aust, Maryland 2013

Brooke Griffin, Maryland 2015

Kayla Treanor, Syracuse 2016

Michelle Tumolo, Syracuse 2013

Midfield

Sarah Bullard, Duke 2011

Ally Carey, Vanderbilt 2012

Taylor Cummings, Maryland 2016

Marie McCool, North Carolina 2018

Kelly Rabil, James Madison 2007

Katie Schwarzmann, Maryland 2013

Laura Zimmerman, North Carolina 2012

Defense

Rebecca Block, Syracuse 2009

Kristen Carr, North Carolina 2010

Megan Douty, Maryland 2015

Alice Mercer, Maryland 2016

Jennifer Russel, North Carolina 2010

Goalie

Gussie Johns, USC 2018

Devon Wills, Dartmouth 2006