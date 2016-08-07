3-time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings leads 12 locals named to U.S. women's national team

Taylor Cummings, the McDonogh and Maryland graduate who won the past three Tewaaraton Awards, leads a contingent of 12 players with local ties named Sunday to the 2017 U.S. Women's Lacrosse National Team.
The team of 36 players was selected after three days of tryouts at U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks. From this group, 18 players will be chosen to play in the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Women’s World Cup in Guildford, England.
In addition to Cummings, here are the local players selected to the team:
Brooke Griffin, South River, Maryland 2015, attack
Ally Carey, John Carroll, Vanderbilt 2012, midfield
Kelly (Berger) Rabil, Hammond, James Madison 2007, midfield
Katie Schwarzmann, Century, Maryland 2013, midfield
Francesca Whitehurst, Roland Park, Georgetown 2019, midfield
Kristen Carr, Mercy, North Carolina, defense
Alice Mercer, Century, Maryland 2016, defense
Rachel Vander Kolk, Severna Park, Virginia 2018, goalie
Alex Aust, Maryland 2013, attack
Taryn VanThof, Loyola Maryland 2015, midfield
Megan Douty, Maryland 2015, defense
Cummings, Griffin, Carey, Schwarzmann and Whitehurst are former All-Metro Players of the Year. Schwarzmann is a two-time Tewaaraton winner.
The United States has won seven World Cup championships, including the past two. Eight players -- including Carey, Rabil, Schwarzmann and Carr -- return from the 2013 team that won the gold medal at the World Cup.
Whitehurst, the youngest player on the team, helped the United States to the silver medal at the 2015 Under-19 world championship.
“The athleticism and skill displayed was, as always, at a very high level,” coach Ricky Fried said in a statement. “What we’re more excited about is the ability of our returning players to make our younger players feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves by being here; that it’s more meaningful to be a part of a program than just part of a World Cup team.”
Also named to the 2017 team:
Attack
Danielle Etrasco, Boston University 2013
Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame 2017
Alyssa Leonard, Northwestern 2014
Alyssa Murray, Syracuse 2014
Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook 2018
Kayla Treanor, Syracuse 2016
Michelle Tumolo, Syracuse 2013
Midfield
Maggie Bill, North Carolina 2017
Sarah Bullard, Duke 2011
Shannon Gilroy, Florida 2015
Nicole Graziano, Florida 2016
Marie McCool, North Carolina 2018
Kelly Rabil, James Madison 2007
Laura Zimmerman, North Carolina 2012
Defense
Rebecca Block, Syracuse 2009
Jennifer Russell, North Carolina 2010
Spring Sanders, Northwestern 2016
Maura Schwitter, Duke 2017
Sloane Serpe, North Carolina 2014
Morgan Stephens, Virginia 2015
Courtney Waite, North Carolina 2015
Goal
Liz Hogan, Syracuse 2011
Gussie Johns, USC 2018
Caylee Waters, North Carolina 2017
Devon Wills, Dartmouth 2006