3-time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings leads 12 locals named to U.S. women's national team

Taylor Cummings, the McDonogh and Maryland graduate who won the past three Tewaaraton Awards, leads a contingent of 12 players with local ties named Sunday to the 2017 U.S. Women's Lacrosse National Team.

The team of 36 players was selected after three days of tryouts at U.S. Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks. From this group, 18 players will be chosen to play in the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Women’s World Cup in Guildford, England.

In addition to Cummings, here are the local players selected to the team:

Brooke Griffin, South River, Maryland 2015, attack

Ally Carey, John Carroll, Vanderbilt 2012, midfield

Kelly (Berger) Rabil, Hammond, James Madison 2007, midfield

Katie Schwarzmann, Century, Maryland 2013, midfield

Francesca Whitehurst, Roland Park, Georgetown 2019, midfield

Kristen Carr, Mercy, North Carolina, defense

Alice Mercer, Century, Maryland 2016, defense

Rachel Vander Kolk, Severna Park, Virginia 2018, goalie

Alex Aust, Maryland 2013, attack

Taryn VanThof, Loyola Maryland 2015, midfield

Megan Douty, Maryland 2015, defense

Cummings, Griffin, Carey, Schwarzmann and Whitehurst are former All-Metro Players of the Year. Schwarzmann is a two-time Tewaaraton winner.

The United States has won seven World Cup championships, including the past two. Eight players -- including Carey, Rabil, Schwarzmann and Carr -- return from the 2013 team that won the gold medal at the World Cup.

Whitehurst, the youngest player on the team, helped the United States to the silver medal at the 2015 Under-19 world championship.

“The athleticism and skill displayed was, as always, at a very high level,” coach Ricky Fried said in a statement. “What we’re more excited about is the ability of our returning players to make our younger players feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves by being here; that it’s more meaningful to be a part of a program than just part of a World Cup team.”

Also named to the 2017 team:

Attack

Danielle Etrasco, Boston University 2013

Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame 2017

Alyssa Leonard, Northwestern 2014

Alyssa Murray, Syracuse 2014

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook 2018

Kayla Treanor, Syracuse 2016

Michelle Tumolo, Syracuse 2013

Midfield

Maggie Bill, North Carolina 2017

Sarah Bullard, Duke 2011

Shannon Gilroy, Florida 2015

Nicole Graziano, Florida 2016

Marie McCool, North Carolina 2018

Kelly Rabil, James Madison 2007

Laura Zimmerman, North Carolina 2012

Defense

Rebecca Block, Syracuse 2009

Jennifer Russell, North Carolina 2010

Spring Sanders, Northwestern 2016

Maura Schwitter, Duke 2017

Sloane Serpe, North Carolina 2014

Morgan Stephens, Virginia 2015

Courtney Waite, North Carolina 2015

Goal

Liz Hogan, Syracuse 2011

Gussie Johns, USC 2018

Caylee Waters, North Carolina 2017

Devon Wills, Dartmouth 2006